Xbox Games Pass’ March Lineup Has One Clear Winner

Fans of Xbox Game Pass have a lot to look forward to in March 2026, with many interesting titles coming to the subscription service this month. There are some stand-out games that will draw the most attention, from Game of the Year contenders upon their release to celebrated experiences that draw players in for hundreds of hours. However, one game’s unique availability and offered content makes it perhaps the best deal on Xbox Game Pass as of this time of writing.

Due to recent changes, Xbox Game Pass’ price has increased dramatically over the past year, and divided its library of games as a result. The Premium edition of the subscription service offers a smaller library for a lower monthly cost, while the Ultimate Game Pass gives players the largest catalog of titles at a price of around $29.99 per month. Ultimate users also gain other benefits, such as limited day-one release titles and other perks like Ubisoft+ Classics, EA Play, or Fortnite Crew.

Hollow Knight: Silksong Is The Best Game To Download On Xbox Games Pass For March 2026

Hollow Knight: Silksong is one of the games coming to Xbox Game Pass in March 2026, with the GOTY contender from last year being perhaps the most celebrated Metroidvania of the last half decade. Silksong is an incredible experience, featuring a detailed, hand-crafted world of subterranean mystery that took developer Team Cherry several years to create. The length of wait between the first Hollow Knight and Silksong is legendary, but this sequel finally delivers on all of its audience’s hopes.

The extremely positive reviews surrounding Silksong reflect its polish through nearly every aspect of its gameplay. Combat is fluid, enemy variety is vast, and the Metroidvania world is second to none among others in the genre. Although there have been complaints since the game’s release surrounding its overall difficulty, learning to master the intricate mechanics behind protagonist Hornet’s graceful fighting and platforming lead to a truly memorable title.

Six other games come to Game Pass in March 2026, including some other heavy hitters. While Hollow Knight: Silksong stands out among the rest, the other options include:

F1 25

Planet of Lana 2

Construction Simulator

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Ready to Party

Cyberpunk 2077

Obviously, the biggest game on this list other than Silksong is Cyberpunk 2077, the CD Projekt Red driven sci-fi open-world dystopia. Although this game suffered a rough launch, multiple updates over the years drove it to become one of the most celebrated open-world RPGs of all time, adding tons of variety through additional content. A staggering number of quests in the haunting neon streets of Night City create an immersive Cyberpunk adventure that is sure to take up dozens, if not hundreds, of hours of playtime.

Other Titles Like Cyberpunk 2077 Have Limitations To Their Availability

Ordinarily, it would be up to the player to decide whether Hollow Knight: Silksong or Cyberpunk 2077 would be their preferred game on Xbox Game Pass this month. However, the new changes to the subscription service introduce limitations to how either game is downloaded for your system. Even if you wanted to have both games, Cyberpunk 2077 is only available for console and cloud play through Game Pass, preventing PC players from having it.

Meanwhile, Hollow Knight: Silksong is being offered through console, cloud, PC, and handheld, giving it a far wider reach to players with Game Pass. Silksong is available for Premium Xbox Game Pass holders, while Cyberpunk 2077 shows up for Ultimate and Premium subscribers. The differences in libraries extends further for games like F1 25 and Planet of Lana 2, which are exclusive to players who have bought the Ultimate Game Pass, the highest tier of the service.

To make matters even more complicated, the version of Cyberpunk 2077 on the Game Pass is only the base version of the game, as it does not include any DLC. Anyone looking to experience content from the expansive Phantom Liberty DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 will have to purchase it additionally, while also keeping their subscription going for Game Pass to play the game at all. As such, Hollow Knight: Silksong may just be the most complete deal for March 2026, with the full package available for the lower Premium tier.

Considering Hollow Knight: Silksong‘s already amazing price compared to most large-scale Metroidvanias, this deal on Xbox Game Pass gives players yet another reason to try it out. Without additional content or subscription restrictions weighing it down, Hollow Knight: Silksong is a clear pick from Xbox’s selection of Game Pass titles in March 2026 if you are looking for something new.

