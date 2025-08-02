Microsoft Removing One of the Best Xbox Game Pass Games

Microsoft is removing one of the best Xbox Game Pass games in the next two weeks. When exactly has not been communicated, but it will happen sometime around the middle of the month. And the bad news is the game in question, an RPG, is very long, giving Xbox Game Pass subscribers next to no chance to beat it between now and then. How long exactly is the RPG? Well, just to mainline it will take somewhere around 65 hours. This is just to mainline the game though. Add side content and more in, and you’re looking at an experience that is closer to 85 to 100 hours long.

The Xbox Game Pass game being removed was actually just released, and added to the Microsoft subscription service, last year. And as evident by its 89 on Metacritic, it was one of the highest-rated and best games of 2024. This game is Persona 3 Reload from Atlus, which, as the name suggests, is a remake of Persona 3, a 2006 PS2 game.

While Xbox Game Pass subscribers are almost certainly not going to beat the RPG between now and its removal, it is worth noting that subscribers can activate the exclusive 20 percent discount on the game as long as it is available in the Xbox Game Pass library. This is available up until the last second of it being available.

“Step into the shoes of a transfer student thrust into an unexpected fate when entering the hour ‘hidden’ between one day and the next,” reads an official description of the game for those who know little or nothing about it. “Awaken an incredible power and chase the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fight for your friends, and leave a mark on their memories forever.”

Of course, Persona 3 Reload could return to Xbox Game Pass in the future, especially at or around the release of Persona 6. However, there is no guarantee this will happen, and even if it does, it could be a while before this happens. That said, unless you have at least 6o-plus hours over the next two weeks, you may have no other option but to hope it returns in the future, and soon.

