Cyberpunk 2077 Players Surprised to Learn About New Feature Four Years Later

Cyberpunk 2077 was released four years ago. Meanwhile, last year, CD Projekt Red added to the game with the Phantom Liberty expansion last year. From the point of release back on December 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 has changed quite a bit, and been improved even more. To this end, there are a ton of improvements, and even some content, that many Cyberpunk 2077 players don’t even know about. Beyond even the Phantom Liberty expansion, CD Projekt Red added greatly to the game both in small detail and in meaningful improvements.

An example of this can be found on the Cyberpunk 2077 Reddit page, a community featuring some of the most dedicated and hardcore fans of the game. Yet, much of the Cyberpunk 2077 Reddit page had no idea about one feature that was added to the game not with the Phantom Liberty expansion, but via one of the aforementioned game updates.

One of the top Cyberpunk 2077 Reddit page posts this month is a post featuring someone revealing they had no idea that tires can be turned on in the game. The popularity of the post, but especially the many comments, reveal a ton of Cyberpunk 2077 players had no idea about this small, but neat feature.

For those just learning about this feature, on console it is activated via the left Dpad. On PC, it is activated by taping the default headlight key, which should be the key V. If you didn’t know about this feature, you probably also didn’t know that you can change the headlight color of any vehicle as well.

Of course, some Cyberpunk 2077 players already knew about this, but if many hardcore fans on the Cyberpunk 2077 Reddit page didn’t know about this, then it is safe to assume even more of the broader, more casual player base has no idea about any of this.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage of the RPG — including all of the latest Cyberpunk 2077 news, all of the latest Cyberpunk 2077 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Cyberpunk 2077 deals — click here.