Yes, Pokemon Pokopia Will Have Its Own Pokedex, But It’s A Bit Different

The first new Pokemon game of 2026 is almost here. Pokemon Pokopia is the first life sim from the Pokemon franchise, and it will also be the first Switch 2 exclusive release. I was admittedly a little skeptical of the game when it was revealed last year. But after getting time to enjoy Pokopia hands-on, it has become my most anticipated game of the year so far. But if you’re not typically a cozy gamer, you might still be wondering just how much Pokemon Pokopia will feel like a Pokemon game. So you might be happy to know that Pokopia is bringing back the Pokedex in a new and interesting way.

Given that you’re technically a Pokemon, not a trainer, I was curious to see how much Pokopia would lean into a “gotta catch ’em all” vibe. So, I was delighted to see my Human Ditto avatar come across its very own Pokedex. But of course, the device works a little bit differently in the cozy game than you might be used to. Still a handy way of tracking how many new Pokemon friends you’ve met, the Pokedex in Pokemon Pokopia works a bit differently. Here’s what I learned from my time with Pokopia so far.

In Pokemon Pokopia, You’ve Gotta Friend ‘Em All

Image courtesy of Nintendo and The Pokemon Company

Although you’re not catching Pokemon in Pokopia, there will still be plenty of chances to encounter new critters. As Ditto, you will rehab the island and create new habitats for Pokemon. With each new habitat, you’ll attract new Pokemon to your island. And each of them has a role to play in your quest to create a Poke paradise. That’s where this game’s version of the Pokedex comes in.

Ditto’s Pokedex helps you keep track of all the new friends you’ve encountered. Rather than the typical stats and moveset info, it will be a font of helpful information about your new friends. The Pokopia PokeDex highlights each Pokemon’s preferred habitat and their skills. Some Pokemon will teach Ditto new abilities, while others will pitch in directly to help you build and grow your new home. Having all this info in the Pokedex feels similar to how many cozy games use smartphone apps. It’s an easy go-to reference to help you keep track of which Pokemon can help with which tasks.

Of course, the Pokopia Pokdex also helps you keep track of how many Poke Pals you’ve met, and how many you still need to encounter. In that way, it brings back the “gotta catch ’em all” feel from main series games, but without the Poke Balls. Since I only spent a little bit of time in the single-player game mode for Pokemon Pokopia, I got just a glimpse of what the Pokedex has to offer. But I’m excited to see what’s to come.

Pokemon Pokopia‘s Human Artifacts Are a Mystery I Can’t Wait to Solve

Image courtesy of Nintendo and The Pokemon Company

One of the things that has me most excited to return to Pokopia is the story that I got a glimpse of. The island where Human Ditto wakes up is full of abandoned artifacts from humans. Though all the humans have vanished, Ditto finds a rundown Pokemon center and PC. And of course, you also uncover some trainer’s old Pokedex, which for some reason is more than happy to boot up for Ditto’s personal use. Along the way, you also uncover scraps of notes from the human world, which may well point to what happened to leave the island so deserted.

All of these items feel like clues to solving a bigger mystery. And honestly? I’m excited to see that Pokemon Pokopia won’t have just a cozy gameplay loop to offer. Having a compelling and potentially heartwarming story on the way makes me all the more excited to uncover more human items besides the Pokedex. My playtime with Pokopia just scratched the surface here, and I left with many questions I look forward to slowly unraveling. This, along with ticking off daily tasks and filling up my Pokedex, could make Pokopia the best Pokemon spinoff we’ve seen in years.

