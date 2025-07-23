Pokemon Concierge Proves We Need a Cozy Pokemon Game ASAP

Though more casual games have always been around, the term “cozy game” is a more recent development. Gamers might not always agree about what exactly makes a cozy game, but we know them when we see them. Often, these games involve little to no combat, focusing on lifestyle elements like decorating, farming, and cooking. For a while now, many Pokemon fans have been yearning for a more laid-back approach to the Pokemon franchise. And if you ask me, the success of Pokemon Concierge is basically proof of concept that a game in this style could work wonderfully.

Some fans already consider Pokemon games to be fairly cozy. After all, combat is turn-based (at least, usually). So, it’s less stressful than swinging a sword in real-time. Even so, the battling-heavy storyline doesn’t quite let you settle into the world of Pokemon alongside your pals like some fans would like to do. Being a Pokemon trainer and taking on battles has long been a cornerstone of the games and the anime. But Pokemon Concierge tested the cozy waters with a quite different approach… and fans loved it.

The Netflix series takes us to a Pokemon resort, where Pokemon come to relax. Here, we see Pokemon and people enjoying their downtime together. We’ve always gotten glimpses of this in the Pokemon games. Even if you’ve always been a trainer focused on battle, there are plenty of NPCs just kind of hanging out. But the fact that so many fans love shows like Pokemon Concierge proves we’re more than ready for a true, in-depth cozy game in the Pokemon universe.

Image courtesy of Netflix & The Pokemon Company

Plenty of creature collectors inspired by Pokemon have popped up over the years with a cozier take on the franchise. There’s the Pokemon-meets-farming sim game Moonstone Island, and the incredibly successful Monsterpatch Kickstarter game. But at the end of the day, what fans like myself really want is the chance to hang out at the Pokemon Resort with Psyduck and company.

What would a cozy Pokemon game look like? Don’t you worry, I’ve thought about this extensively. There are a few routes that Pokemon could take, leaning into elements that already exist in the games and series. Remember decorating our Secret Bases in earlier games? Bring it back tenfold. Those farms we saw in Pokemon Legends: Arceus? Let us actually run them.

I think many gamers would love to see a farming sim-style game with Pokemon as our helpers and companions. That could definitely work if done right, in the way that Palworld bases work. Working side by side with our Poke Pals to farm, cook, and help out the locals in a small town sounds amazing. But personally, I think Pokemon Concierge has a better idea.

Let us step into Haru’s shoes. Imagine if you will a game where we help run the Pokemon Resort. It could be a nice combination of management sim and life sim in the best way, with that Pokemon bow on top. I’m picturing fetch quests to help Pokemon have the best time. Maintenance quests where you and your Pokemon pals have to help fix various parts of the resort, using their special moves instead of traditional tools.

Who doesn’t love a cozy game that takes place in an island setting? Coral Island took off for a reason, right along with Dave the Diver. And much like a farming sim does, this format could offer opportunities to get to know the other people and Pokemon around. It could even include the much-requested Pokemon Center vibes, letting us care for and help rehabilitate sick or injured Pokemon. The options are pretty endless, if you think about it.

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

I’m open to whatever direction The Pokemon Company would take with a Pokemon cozy game. But if you ask me, it’s more than time for them to give it a go. And yes, mobile games like Pokemon Sleep and the newly released Pokemon Friends lean into the cozy vibes. But that’s not the same thing as the kind of game you can sink hours into, your Stardew Valley or your Animal Crossing.

At the end of the day, I just want to befriend a bunch of cute Pokemon and hang out with them without it necessarily having to be about the battles for once. We’ve got plenty of games for that side of things, especially with Pokemon Champions on the way. With a second season of Pokemon Concierge on the way, the wholesome and comforting era of Pokemon needs to continue with the games entering a whole new genre.