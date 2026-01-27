10 Best Platformers on the Sega Genesis

If there’s one thing the Sega Genesis did better than most consoles of the era, it’s platformers. The format was common throughout the 8 and 16-bit console eras, and while it hasn’t gone anywhere, the 1980s and ‘90s featured some of the genre’s best, many of which were on the Genesis. There are dozens of excellent examples throughout the Genesis’ lifecycle, so we took a look at them all to determine which ten were the best. We considered their popularity, sales, and contemporary critics’ ratings to determine which games could be called the best platformers on the Sega Genesis, and arranged them in no particular order, limiting selections to one entry per franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

1) Ristar

Image courtesy of Sega

Sega released Ristar towards the end of the Genesis’ lifecycle, publishing it in early 1995. It didn’t get much attention as a result, which is a shame, as it’s a fun, innovative platformer with a unique protagonist. Ristar features an anthropomorphic cartoon star who fights and moves around using his long, stretchy arms. It was ported to the Sega Game Gear, though the version differs due to the console’s capabilities. The game was well-received by critics and fans, and while many platformers spawned franchises, Ristar did not. Sega has re-released it multiple times, so folks have continued to play Ristar on various systems since its launch.

2) Rocket Knight Adventures

Image courtesy of Konami

In Rocket Knight Adventures, the player takes control of the titular possum knight, equipped with a sword and a rocket pack, as he battles the villainous Devotindos Empire. The side-scrolling platformer features numerous enemies and mechanics that make it exceptionally fun to play. It features seven stages, each with multiple sections that lead to a boss battle. Rocket Knight Adventures features beautifully-rendered 2D graphics that look great on the Sega Genesis, and it’s easily one of the system’s best platformers. The game spawned a small franchise, consisting of several titles that have been re-released numerous times over the years.

3) Disney’s Aladdin

Image courtesy of Sega

A movie tie-in game is rarely considered to be among the best in its particular genre, but there’s no denying that Disney’s Aladdin is an excellent platformer. The game was ported to multiple consoles upon release. Still, the Genesis tackled the graphics, animations, mechanics, and story better than any other, making it far superior to the SNES version. Aladdin’s plot follows that of the movie, presented as a 2D platformer, but it benefited from using Disney animators to digitally hand-draw every piece of artwork, making it look particularly good compared to other platformers in 1993.

4) Contra: Hard Corps

Image courtesy of Konami

While Contra was tied to the NES for much of its early years, Contra: Hard Corps was the first title in the franchise published for the Sega Genesis. It’s set five years after the events of Contra III: The Alien Wars, and features the same type of 2D platformer run-and-gun mechanics of previous titles. Some consider it to be a spinoff rather than a sequel, as it focuses on Hard Corps, a new, elite task force. Following Contra: Hard Corps’ success, several sequels followed, further separating it from the mainline Contra series. The game has been re-released twice since its debut and retains the same enjoyable platformer gameplay as it did in 1994.

5) Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse

Image courtesy of Sega

Sega’s Illusion series kicked off in 1990 with Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse, which is often considered to be the best of the franchise, though its sequels offer some competition. As the title implies, the game focuses on Mickey Mouse, who must venture inside the Castle of Illusion to rescue Minnie Mouse. As far as Disney platformers go, Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse is easily one of the best, as it features excellent gameplay, graphics, sound, and an engrossing story. It’s since been re-released and remade on subsequent console generations, and remains a favorite of both Disney and platformer fans.

6) Gunstar Heroes

Image courtesy of Sega

Of all the platformers released on the Sega Genesis, you’ll often see Gunstar Heroes listed among the console’s best. The game is a run-and-gun 2D platformer centered on two characters, the Gunstars. Their goal is to thwart an evil empire’s goal of finding four powerful gems. They are equipped with guns and enlist their innate acrobatic moves to battle enemies as they make their way to beat the boss. The game was a hit on the Genesis upon its 1993 release and has been ported to other consoles as well as re-released multiple times over the years. It even landed a sequel in 2005 on the Game Boy Advance, called Gunstar Super Heroes.

7) The Revenge of Shinobi

Image courtesy of Sega

The Shinobi franchise has featured some excellent platformers, and among the titles released for the Sega Genesis, The Revenge of Shinobi is often cited as the best. It’s the first in the franchise developed for the Genesis, and is set three years after the events of the first game. Gameplay involves controlling Joe Musashi across eight districts before facing off against the big boss. Each level is called a “district” and features three parts: two are 2D sidescrolling platformers, and the third is a boss fight. The Revenge of Shinobi is a bit odd due to licensing, which swapped in different characters for Western markets, including Batman, Spider-Man, Godzilla, and others.

8) Dynamite Headdy

Image courtesy of Sega

In Dynamite Headdy, the player controls the titular puppet on his quest to stop the evil puppet king from taking over the world. He uses his head as his primary attack, as he can throw it at enemies. Headdy’s head can also help him overcome or move obstacles, and several different types of heads act as power-ups that he can find throughout the game. It’s certainly an odd premise with an unusual combat mechanic, but Dynamite Headdy is nonetheless fun to play. Its creative use of the titular character’s head makes it a standout on the platform and one of the Genesis’ best and most unique platformers.

9) Strider

Image courtesy of Capcom

Strider was initially released as an arcade cabinet in 1989 before making its way to the Sega Genesis the following year. It was ported to numerous consoles, but the Genesis version was widely considered the best, earning the coveted Game of the Year award alongside others from Electronic Gaming Monthly and other publications. The game features the hero Strider, who fights to defeat Grandmaster Meio and free the planet from his villainy. Strider was praised for its graphics, controls, mechanics, sound … basically everything, and remains fun to this day. It has also been cited as influential on other hack-and-slash games, including God of War.

10) Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Sonic & Knuckles

Image courtesy of Sega

A list of the best platformers on the Sega Genesis wouldn’t be complete without a Sonic the Hedgehog game, and there are plenty of great ones to choose from. The first established the franchise, but when you look through them, both Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Sonic & Knuckles reign supreme. The games were innovative in several ways, including the ability to attach Sonic 3 to Sonic & Knuckles, which was developed at the same time, creating a combination game of the two. Both titles did remarkably well on the Genesis, becoming two of the best-selling games on the console, and they’ve been re-released many times since their 1994 release.

What’s your favorite Sega Genesis platformer? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!