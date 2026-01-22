Disney Mastered Video Games in the 1990s With Several Incredible Classics

Walt Disney and its many characters have been included in video games since the earliest days of the medium. The first Disney game was Mickey Mouse for the Nintendo Game & Watch, followed by various titles across systems throughout the 1980s. One example of an early Disney game that achieved widespread success was Tron, based on the hit movie of the same name, though Discs of Tron is an arguably better title. Regardless, Disney got into the video game industry early, and numerous titles followed, many of which were quite entertaining.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As time passed and gaming technology improved, Disney continued to innovate where it could, using its large library of characters in dozens of games. By the 1990s, the company had hit its stride, releasing some of its best games as platformers on home video consoles like the Nintendo Entertainment System, Sega Genesis, and others. Disney also released plenty of content on home computer systems, including the Commodore 64, DOS, and Amiga. Some of Disney’s best games from the 1990s were based on its Disney Afternoon cartoons, and they remain highly playable to this day.

Disney’s ’90s Games Were Excellent

Image courtesy of Sega

Depending on where you lived, Disney kicked off its stellar library of ’90s platformers with DuckTales. It was released in October 1989 in the States and in 1990 elsewhere, so we’re calling it a ‘90s game since it was most often played in that decade. DuckTales is a platformer that lets players take control of Scrooge McDuck as he moves about the world in search of five treasures. While it was initially released on the NES, DuckTales made its way to the Game Boy in 1990, where it continued to sell well and remains one of the handheld console’s best platformers.

The next big game to come out of the House of Mouse in the 1990s was Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse, released exclusively for the Sega Genesis. It was eventually ported to the Sega Master System and Game Gear as 8-bit versions, but the 16-bit OG is infinitely better. The game was another hit for Disney, earning high praise from consumers and critics who appreciated its graphics, playability, sound, dynamic gameplay, and more. This game helped solidify Disney’s dominance of 16-bit systems, but it was hardly the last hit of the decade.

In 1993, Disney released Disney’s Aladdin, based on the feature film from the previous year, and it proved to be a smashing success. While the game was ported to several systems, the Sega Genesis version is often considered the best. Its animation, combat mechanics, level design, and more made it a standout among the other ports, and it remains a classic game people continue to play. The art was digitally hand-drawn by Disney’s animators, making it superior to previous Disney-based games. It was one of the Genesis’ best-selling games, having sold more than 4 million copies, and remains a beloved classic.

Disney’s ’90s Platformers Remain Classic Examples of the Genre

Image courtesy of Capcom

These are only three examples of Disney’s superior video games from the 1990s. Others include The Lion King, Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers, Gargoyles, TaleSpin, Darkwing Duck, A Bug’s Life, Toy Story, and Hercules. With each new game, Disney elevated its library with new mechanics, dynamic art and sound, and excellent gameplay. While not every Disney game has been stellar, many are, and some of the best came out in the ‘90s that are continuously included in re-releases and remakes. These eventually led to games like Kingdom Hearts in the 2000s, and Disney hasn’t stopped releasing great games.

What’s your favorite ’90s Disney video game? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!