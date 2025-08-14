The 5 Most Influential Sega Genesis Games That Shaped Modern Gaming

The Sega Genesis is turning 36 this year, but its influence is still being felt in the video game industry, thanks to several games that pushed the medium forward. Whether it’s technical expertise that paved the way for future games in a genre or astronomical popularity that created a massive franchise that fans are still enjoying today, the Genesis was filled with important games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below is a list of the five most influential Sega Genesis games in its storied catalog. The list is presented in alphabetical order, so don’t pay too much attention to the numbering.

5) Mortal Kombat

The original Mortal Kombat first launched on arcades in 1992, but when it came to home consoles the following year, its popularity exploded even more. The game looked and sounded better on the Super Nintendo, but Genesis fans enjoyed more arcade-accurate controls, giving fans of both consoles bragging rights. Moreover, the Genesis version retained MK’s blood and gore while the SNES version didn’t, meaning it became the go-to platform for hardcore fans. That opened the door for more mature-oriented titles.

Since then, Mortal Kombat has become a massive franchise, with dozens of games and several films. The second Mortal Kombat movie in its current iteration releases later this year, proving the series has plenty of staying power. Plus, the original game got us the ESRB, which, no matter your feelings on the organization, has certainly played a huge role in gaming’s history.

4) Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog was Sega’s answer to Mario. While Nintendo was targeting younger children, Sega went after the teenage crowd and had success. Sonic was the de facto mascot for the company during the 90s, and arguably is still its most popular character. Gameplay-wise, Sonic’s superspeed and the overall fast movement changed sidescrollers, taking them out of the precise, skilled movement required previously.

Sega’s success with sonic ultimately led to a console war — the first of many — that convinced consumers and investors that gaming wasn’t just a children’s hobby. Like Mortal Kombat, Sonic spawned a media empire that is still going today. There have been dozens of games and comic books, several animated TV shows, and a film series that is set to get its fourth entry in 2027. Sonic never quite passed Mario for most popular mascot, but he got as close as any character ever has.

3) Streets of Rage 2

Beat ’em up games are an arcade classic. From Kung-Fu Master to Double Dragon, players loved dumping quarters into machines to play these tough-as-nails games. And while the genre succeeded on early consoles, Streets of Rage 2 was the first one that truly lived up to its arcade counterparts.

And while the genre isn’t as popular as it once was, Streets of Rage 2‘s influence can be seen in the indie scene with games like Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, and, of course, Streets of Rage 4. Beat ’em up fans might not be eating as well as they were in the late ’80s and early ’90s, but it’s still a great time to be a genre fan.

2) Strider

Strider‘s fluid gameplay was a revelation when it first launched in the arcade, and the Genesis adaptation proved to be nearly on par when it released a year later. That version went on to win Game of the Year awards from EGM in 1990, thanks to its innovative gameplay — introducing continuous movement, for one — but also because it was one of the most well-rounded titles of the time. Strider was one of the first and biggest games to focus on story, setting, graphics, and music — specifically, a soundtrack that complemented the story. It became the foundation of video games today.

And its influence can still be seen in many stylish modern fighters. Series like Ninja Gaiden, Devil May Cry, and even God of War have been directly influenced by Strider‘s action-heavy combat. While the 2014 Strider reboot was relatively middling, it was still a solid re-invention of the classic game. And no matter what comes in the future, the original game changed the action genre forever and will continue to be influential (even in this modern age of revisiting 8- and 16-bit games).

1) Virtua Racing

Like many games on this list, Virtua Racing went to arcades first. It took nearly two years for the polygonal racer to come to Genesis, but it was worth the wait. The issue was that Virtua Racing needed a new chip on the cartridge, which meant the game cost players around $100 at release.

Still, Virtua Racing is one of the most influential racing games of all time, as it laid the foundation for 3D racers. By becoming so popular in arcades and on home consoles, it popularized the graphical style, leading competitors to start chasing after it. While we likely would’ve gotten to 3D racers at some point regardless, Virtua Racing was one of the first, which means everything from Grand Turismo to Need for Speed needs to thank the classic racer.