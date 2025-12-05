5 Exciting New RPGs To Look Forward To In 2026 (And When to Expect Them)

2025 has been a big year for RPGs, with huge hits like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 alongside returns from dormant franchises like Digimon Story: Time Stranger. But as the year winds down, it’s easy to wonder whether 2026 can keep up. After all, Bethesda has all but confirmed we aren’t going to see The Elder Scrolls 6 next year. But even if we won’t be headed back to Tamriel, there are already some seriously exciting new RPGs headed our way in 2026.

Videos by ComicBook.com

RPG is admittedly a loose term, covering a wide range of games. It’s often associated with fantasy settings like your Elder Scrolls or Dungeons & Dragons. But many cozy games like Stardew Valley or Dave the Diver also incorporate RPG elements, and let’s not forget there are plenty of stellar sci-fi RPGs, as well. Our list covers a broad range of the most exciting and highly anticipated RPGs that are supposed to release in 2026, along with everything we know about their release dates so far.

5) Star Wars Zero Company

Image courtesy of Bit reactor and Electronic arts

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Admittedly, Star Wars Zero Company isn’t strictly an RPG. This new turn-based tactical game from Bit Reactor is expected to incorporate plenty of RPG elements, however, so it’s earning a spot on this list. Star Wars fans have been eagerly looking forward to learning more about this one since it was first revealed earlier this year.

In Zero Company, you’ll craft a team of allies to fight in a tense war against a looming threat. It has a single-player focus, with gamers stepping into the role of a former Republic officer. Many are hoping to see more about this one revealed soon. Though it doesn’t yet have a confirmed release date, Bit Reactor has confirmed it’s aiming for a 2026 release window.

4)Witchbrook

Image courtesy of Robotality and Chucklefish

Platform(s): PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2

This game is a pixel art contender for the Hogwarts Legacy crown. Originally revealed almost 10 years ago, fans were delighted when Witchbrook re-emerged in a Switch 2 showcase earlier this year. Alas, the game’s 2025 release date has been shunted back to 2026, with no specific date or window. Hopefully, this magic school life sim and RPG will actually make its debut next year.

In Witchbrook, you create your own avatar and head off to magic school in the seaside city of Mossport. While attending Witchbrook College, you’ll level up your magical skills and get to know your fellow students, teachers, and the Mossport locals. There’s potion brewing, magical rituals, and competitive casting to look forward… not to mention romance. And Witchbrook has one thing Hogwarts Legacy doesnsn’t: multiplayer.

3) Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection

Image courtesy of Capcom

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2

Unlike many games on this list, Monster Hunter Stories 3 has locked in an exact release date. The new monster-hunting RPG from Capcom will arrive on March 13th, 2026. It is the 3rd installment in the popular Monster Hunter spinoff series that combines JRPG vibes and creature collection.

In Monster Hunter Stories 3, players will step into a war-torn world on the brink of destruction. But the reappearance of a long-forgotten species could change the tide, along with their newly found Riders. Like prior installments, this game lets you bond with and raise your beloved monsters, rather than just hunt them. It’s one of the more exciting confirmed RPG releases headed our way in 2026 so far.

2) Fable

Image courtesy of Xbox Game Studios

Platform(s): Xbox Series X|S

The highly anticipated Fable reboot was originally supposed to arrive in 2025. But it was, somewhat unsurprisingly, delayed to 2026 pretty early on in the year. We still don’t know a ton about the game, though it has received a couple of story trailers. But given the love for the RPG series it’s meant to revive, many fans are still hopeful and eager to see more from Fable.

The new Fable is more of a spiritual successor and series reboot than it is a sequel. We’ve seen a bit of the story in trailers, showing that the game will feature a washed-up hero who appears to serve as a mentor to the game’s protagonist. It’s expected to have plenty of sword-slashing combat, but we’ve yet to see any confirmed gameplay to show what else is in store. Even so, this is no doubt an RPG to watch for in 2026.

1)Crimson Desert

Image courtesy of Pearl Abyss

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

This upcoming RPG from the team behind Black Desert Online is one of the most anticipated new releases for 2026 so far. It features a massive and expansive open world that could rival the likes of Skyrim. And unlike other big RPGs like Elder Scrolls 6 and Fable, it has a confirmed release date. Crimson Desert will arrive on March 19th, 2026.

Crimson Desert is an open-world action RPG where players step into the boots of a warrior who tragically lost his chosen family. On his quest to rebuild the Greymanes, Kliff will tangle with some dangerous threats across the world of Pywel. And yes, those threats include dragons. This is one of the bigger new fantasy RPG IPs we’ve seen in recent years, and many gamers are hoping for great things from this one.

What is your most anticipated game for 2026 so far? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!