3 Things You Should Know Before Buying Hytale

On January 13, 2026, Hypixel Studios released Hytale, and it’s been an incredible success. That’s mainly due to the dedicated fanbase that has wanted to see the game come to fruition since development began in 2015, but others are being roped into the hype as well. As of writing, you can go to the Hytale website to purchase your copy, and there are three tiers: Standard for $19.99, Supporter for $34.99, and Cursbreaker (Founder’s Edition) for $69.99. Each tier unlocks the playable game, while the two more expensive models add various in-game items. If you’re unfamiliar with Hytale and are thinking of buying it, there are a few things you should know.

1) It’s an Incomplete Game

First and foremost, Hytale is not a complete game. While you can purchase your copy today, the game you get access to is still in development. The devs made sure to detail this information as much as possible, and for good reason, as it’s not a 100% experience. That said, when it was released, Hytale was fully playable with minor graphical glitches and plenty to do. You’re limited to either Exploration or Creative modes, as Adventure isn’t yet available. Exploration is considered to be a development preview, and you can get lost playing it for hours on end. You will run into areas with “WIP” signs, indicating that it’s still a work in progress, and that’s not a bad thing. As more people play Hytale, it will improve, thanks to the influx of cash that’s being poured into further development via Early Access sales.

2) It’s Not Minecraft 2.0

The first thing you’ll notice when you fire up Hytale is that it looks a lot like Minecraft. There’s a reason for that, as Hytale started life from the Hypixel server on Minecraft and grew from there. It’s not Minecraft 2.0 as some have called it, and it’s more of an evolution of the concept. The game’s look adheres to the same thing you’ll see playing Minecraft, but there’s a ton more content, RPG mechanics, and more that distinguishes Hytale from Minecraft. Of course, many of the more complex features have yet to be added, but what is available at launch (and after its first update) is pretty impressive. The game is a bit like a reimagining of Minecraft if modders completely stripped it down, rebuilt it, and produced something new, which is pretty much what brought Hytale to life in the first place.

3) Modding Is Central to Hytale

Hytale began from modding, and it’s not ditching the concept in any way. Modding is at the game’s center, and on November 20, 2025, Kevin Carstens, the game’s Technical Director, issued an explanation of modding in the game and how it will progress as Hytale nears completion and a proper commercial release. In Early Access, modding is limited by what was made available at launch, but modding remains very much at the core of Hytale. Just as modding has improved Minecraft over the years, expect the same with Hytale moving forward, as it appears the devs have plans to keep it going for years to come.

