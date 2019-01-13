First Trailer of ‘Minecraft’ Inspired Game ‘Hytale’ Has 31 Million Views In Less Than 30 Days

Back in December, Hypixel Studios announced its debut game, Hytale, a sandbox role-playing game that wears its Minecraft influence on its blocky sleeve.

A month later, and the announcement trailer for the game has exploded to 31 million views, suggesting there may soon be a new Minecraft competitor.

To put 31 million views into perspective, Fortnite’s Season 5 trailer — the most viewed gaming trailer in 2018 — racked up 48 million views in six months. Hytale has 31 million views in less than a month. That’s pretty damn impressive.

So, what the heck is all the hooplah about? Well, for one, the game looks pretty darn good. Two, Minecraft is one of the biggest games of all-time and is still very popular, and so when a game comes around evoking it, there’s a massive potential audience to come clicking. And lastly, because of who is developing the game.

Hypixel Studios isn’t just a random development team out of nowhere. It’s a team that created the huge Minecraft Hypixel server. And as you would expect, the massive following it created with that has followed the team over to Hytale.

Oh, and the team has the support of Riot Games — the makers of League of Legends — which doesn’t hurt.

“Embark on a journey of adventure and creativity,” reads an official description for the game. “Hytale combines the scope of a sandbox with the depth of a roleplaying game, immersing players in a procedurally generated world where teetering towers and deep dungeons promise rich rewards. Hytale supports everything from block-by-block construction to scripting and minigame creation, delivered using easy to use and powerful tools.”

“As you traverse each generated landscape, you’ll piece together the history of the world through handcrafted adventure scenarios. You might encounter a mage’s tower overrun with monsters, descend into an underground cavern, or take on a colossal boss monster. With a wide variety of scenarios available at launch, no two adventures will be the same.”

Hytale is in development for PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s no word of a release date or console ports.

For more information and media on the game, be sure to peep its official website. And of course, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. How does the game look? Will Hytale takedown Minecraft?