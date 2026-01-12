5 Deadliest Assassins in All of Assassin’s Creed

Because the Assassin’s Creed franchise is all about assassinations, all of the playable characters are deadly, as it’s the primary purpose of the games. To determine which ones are the deadliest, we looked into their main and side quests for targeted assassinations. The ones with the most found their way to the top as the deadliest assassins in all of Assassin’s Creed. While future games might unseat some of them, the following five are the deadliest, arranged from the fewest targets to the most, across the 14 mainline games in the franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

5) Edward Kenway

Image courtesy of Ubisoft

Edward Kenway began his life as a farmer before making his way into the Royal Navy as a privateer. He soon transitioned into piracy, becoming one of the deadliest captains of the Golden Age of Piracy and amassing 26 known kills. His story is long, arduous, and filled with blood, ending at the ripe old age of 42 when he was killed by mercenaries in his home on December 3, 1735, as it was described in the ti-in novel Assassin’s Creed: Forsaken. Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag was another successful entry in the franchise, selling more than 11 million copies in its first year.

4) Altaïr Ibn-LaʼAhad

Image courtesy of Ubisoft

Altaïr Ibn-LaʼAhad first appeared in Assassin’s Creed, becoming a leading character in Assassin’s Creed: Revelations and its spin-offs, Altaïr’s Chronicles, and Bloodlines. He also appears in the tie-in novel Assassin’s Creed: The Secret Crusade and is among the franchise’s most popular characters. Throughout his time, Altaïr amassed 31 kills, making him one of the deadliest assassins in the franchise. He was raised from birth to become an assassin, which didn’t hinder his ability to take down any target. He lived a long life, dying at the age of 92 on August 12, 1257.

3) Arno Victor Dorian

Image courtesy of Ubisoft

Arno Victor Dorian is the player character from Assassin’s Creed: Unity, which is set during the French Revolution. That was a period that was full of beheadings and assassinations, so Arno fit right in. While he was born into a family of assassins, he was orphaned at a young age. Eventually, he came to follow in his father’s footsteps, picking up the blade as a new assassin, amassing a body count of 33. He was exiled, but eventually returned to the brotherhood, where he befriended none other than Napoleon I. It’s unclear how old Arno was when he died, though he was around 54 in his most recent in-game appearance.

2) Bayek of Siwa

Image courtesy of Ubisoft

Bayek of Siwa is the protagonist of Assassin’s Creed: Origins, set during the final days of the Ptolemaic Kingdom. This was a time before the Roman Empire conquered Egypt, and it was chaotic, to say the least. Bayek was also one of the last members of the Medjay, an elite paramilitary police unit within the Egyptian government, serving as protectors of the Pharaoh and his interests. In this capacity, and as an assassin, Bayek managed to put 38 bodies beneath the sand, making him a particularly deadly character, especially since he only appeared in one mainline Assassin’s Creed title.

1) Ezio Auditore da Firenze

Image courtesy of Ubisoft

When Assassin’s Creed began, it did so with Ezio Auditore da Firenze as the playable character, and he went on to appear in multiple games, comics, and novels throughout the franchise. Ezio was born into Italian Nobility in Florence, Italy, in 1459, and his family had close ties to the Order of Assassins. Ezio learned of this as a teenager and ultimately joined the order, where he went on to amass a large number of kills. Throughout his many game appearances, Ezio assassinated 68 people. He continued his assassinations for years, ultimately dying at the age of 65 on November 30, 1524.

Which assassin is your favorite to play? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!