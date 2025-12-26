5 Games Fantasy Fans Should Look Forward to in 2026

Fantasy games have always had a way of pulling players into worlds that feel alive with bliss and wonder. It’s truly a special feeling. From sweeping landscapes to unforgettable characters and magic that bends reality, the genre gives gamers a chance to escape and explore in ways few other games can. With technology pushing boundaries every year, fantasy games are becoming experiences that players can lose themselves in for hundreds of hours.

To that end, 2026 is shaping up to be an amazing year for fantasy fans. Several highly anticipated titles promise to deliver new stories and rich worlds that will keep players coming back. From sequels to long-awaited reboots, these games are ones that no fantasy enthusiast will want to miss. They each bring their own flavor of adventure and magic, making 2026 a year that could define the next generation of fantasy gaming.

5. Code Vein 2

Fans of the original Code Vein will be thrilled to see its return in 2026. The sequel promises to build on the vampire-themed gothic world that made the first game a standout hit amongst Souls-like fans. Combat remains fast and intense, requiring careful timing and strategy. Players can expect beautifully crafted environments and intricate enemy designs that challenge their skills. The dark, moody atmosphere continues to be a hallmark, giving the game a unique tone that stands distinctly apart from other fantasy RPGs.

Code Vein 2 also makes an effort to expand on character customization and storytelling. Players will not only have more options to shape their own Revenant, but will also influence relationships and alliances throughout the journey. The sequel leans even deeper into narrative, creating a world that reacts to the choices players make. With its mix of stylish combat and heartfelt story beats, it is shaping up to be a must-play for anyone who loves gothic fantasy worlds, an aspect of fantasy that is rarely explored in games these days.

4. Crimson Desert

Crimson Desert brings players into a vast open-world fantasy landscape, set in the same universe as the MMORPG, Black Desert Online. In it, you can expect to find a world full of danger and discovery. The game features breathtaking vistas, bustling towns, and untamed wilds that are just ripe for exploration. Speaking of, exploration is a core focus of the game, allowing you to stumble across hidden secrets, side quests, and unique encounters that make the world feel deep and layered. Combat is dynamic, visceral, and somehow over the top, with many skills and abilities that can be mixed and matched in creative ways.

The narrative of Crimson Desert promises a rich, character-driven story. Players will experience political intrigue, personal rivalries, and epic battles across a beautifully realized continent with plenty of throwbacks and lore treats for those who have enjoyed the splendors of Black Desert Online. Every choice has the potential to change alliances and outcomes, adding weight to every decision. The world-building is immersive, offering a sense of history and culture that makes the setting feel realistic. It is one of those games where the story and gameplay mesh seamlessly, creating a fantasy adventure that fans will talk about for years after putting down the sword.

3. Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave returns with the tactical depth the series is highly known for, at this point. Like in previous titles, in Fortune’s Weave, expect to command armies, manage resources, and carefully position units to succeed in challenging, tactical battles. The game brings new twists to the strategy formula, including expanded character interactions and richer storylines that make each campaign feel personal. Fans of tactical fantasy RPGs will find themselves drawn into the strategic and emotional depth of the game.

This installment also aims to shine a bright light on world-building and character development. Each character comes with a backstory and personality that influences how they interact on the battlefield. The relationships players form can change the course of the story, adding layers of replayability. Fortune’s Weave promises to deliver both challenging tactical gameplay and a narrative that resonates with players, making it a standout Switch 2 title for 2026.

2. Fable (2026)

The long-awaited Fable reboot returns with the whimsical charm and humor the series is known for. The game introduces players to a sprawling fantasy kingdom full of quirky characters, magical creatures, and opportunities to shape the world around them. Combat and exploration feel more modern, yet the heart of Fable, the moral choices and reactive consequences, remains front and center. Players can expect a vibrant world that reacts to their actions in unexpected ways.

This new Fable also pushes narrative and visual presentation further than ever before. The game promises stunning graphics and detailed environments, bringing Albion to life like never before. Whether players are engaging in epic quests, exploring hidden corners of the world, or shaping their character’s destiny by torturing villagers, the reboot captures the fun and charm of the original while offering fresh experiences. Fable 2026 feels like a much-needed return to a beloved world, upgraded for a new generation.

1. The Duskbloods

The Duskbloods takes players into a dark and intense fantasy world where vampire-like warriors, known as Bloodsworn, fight for survival. The game blends high-stakes combat with PvPvE elements, offering a multiplayer experience that can include up to eight players in the same world. The atmosphere is moody and dangerous, with gothic visuals and intricate environments that encourage exploration.

This title is being developed by FromSoftware, developers behind Dark Souls 3 and Elden Ring, so you can expect tight, responsive combat that demands skill and planning. Every encounter will feel impactful, whether against monstrous foes or rival players. The story is layered with mystery and dark fantasy themes, drawing players deeper into the world. With its unique mix of narrative, combat, and multiplayer intensity, The Duskbloods is shaping up to be one of the most hyped fantasy titles coming out in 2026. The Duskbloods is currently a Switch 2 exclusive, but there does exist a possibility of it coming to other platforms in the future, most likely sometime after its initial release.

