Pokemon Pokopia Reveals Fixes Coming in First Major Update

Pokemon Pokopia has taken the world by storm since its launch this past week and has easily become the biggest game on Nintendo Switch 2 so far in 2026. Despite its overwhelming popularity, some players have run into a handful of issues with the game that have been presenting problems. Fortunately, the studio behind Pokopia is well aware of these errors and is looking to resolve them shortly.

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In a post on the official Pokopia website today, it was said that a new patch for the game is now in the works. This update will primarily look to address various bugs that players have stumbled across, many of which are tied to certain requests. While this will surely just be one of many updates that Pokopia receives over its lifespan, it’s good to see that the team behind the game is working quickly to rectify these problems.

Here’s everything that is going to be fixed in Pokopia with the game’s first big update:

Known Issues

When requesting “Let’s build a home!” in “Pasapasa Koya Town,” Squirtle moves up a tree and cannot be spoken to, preventing the request from progressing.

In the “Gloomy Seaside Town” request “Find a Pokémon Center!”, if you destroy the cracked blocks on the bridge before Mojambo crosses it, it will be difficult to progress with the request.

When performing the “Find a Pokémon Center!” request in “Dusky Seaside Town,” if you follow certain steps, the event to repair the bridge in “Mojumbo” will not occur, and you will not be able to progress with the request.

In “Rugged Mountain Town,” if you follow certain steps, the event where you encounter “Rotom” will no longer occur.

When the request “Let’s clean up the roads!” in “Rugged Mountain Town” occurs under certain circumstances, it becomes difficult to progress with the request.

The type of “Itomaru” in the Pokédex is incorrect.

Improvements Planned

In the “Pasapasa Koya Town” request “Break the rocks with a Rock Smasher!”, if you place another block in the position of the cracked block near the “Crab Growl”, it will be difficult to understand how to proceed.

In the “Dusty Seaside Town” request “Take the Professor with you!”, if you place another block in the position of the cracked block near “Snorlax”, it will be difficult to understand how to progress.

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

As for the release of this update to Pokemon Pokopia, we still don’t have an exact launch date. Instead, it has simply been said that the patch will be rolling out “soon” on Switch 2. In all likelihood, this update should go live at some point next week, although this is purely speculation for the time being.

If you’re looking to pick up Pokopia for yourself, you may struggle to find the game on store shelves at the moment. Pokopia has been selling at such a high clip since its launch that it momentarily increased in price on Amazon due to shortages.

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