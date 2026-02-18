7 Promising New Early Access Games to Watch in 2026

Early Access can be a bit divisive among gamers. While getting to play a game early can be exciting, it also means you risk stumbling across a title that’s far from polished. But regardless of the drawbacks, Early Access is a popular option, particularly for indie developers. The extra feedback and influx of funds can make a big difference for indie games, and they often have dedicated communities eager to provide feedback. Though some Early Access releases wind up being too messy to enjoy, others have gone on to become some of the best games in recent years.

Keeping an eye out for exciting Early Access releases can give you a window into some of the best upcoming games. 2025 Game of the Year nominee Hades 2, for instance, began in Early Access. And as someone who played it then and after 1.0, I can safely say it was worth experiencing both versions of the game. So, if you’re curious about some of the most promising new games headed to Early Access in 2026, I’ve rounded up a few projects I’ve got my eye on. There’s a mix of genres here, in the hopes that there’s at least one game that’ll suit just about every gamer.

7) Remnants of Yore

Image courtesy of Harakka Studio

Early Access Release Date: March 22nd

I got to see an early preview of gameplay footage for this upcoming indie game, and it left me eager to see more from Remnants of Yore. This game, which hits Early Access for PC via Steam in March, is a blend of cozy shopkeeping and roguelike spell craft combat. Also, you play as a cat wizard. It seems like just the right blend of wholesome and action-packed, and it is an Early Access title I’ll definitely be keeping an eye on.

6) The Legend of Khiimori

Image courtesy of Aesir Interactive, NightinGames, and Mindscape

Early Access Release Date: March 3rd

The Legend of Khiimori is a historical game that blends horse taming with open-world exploration. You play as a Mongolian courier, traveling the vast lands to make deliveries with your trusty horses. It brings in survival elements as you brave the wilds, foraging and hunting to sustain yourself and your horses on long journeys. The unique angle on open world survival and stunning graphics have me eager to see more from this one when it hits Early Access on Steam and Epic Games in March. And I’m not the only one.

5) Nested Lands

Image courtesy of 1M Bits Horde and META Publishing

Early Access Release Date: February 25th

If you like your RPGs with a side of Black Plague, you’ll want to keep an eye out forNested Lands. It’s billed as a “ruthless” survival RPG set in a medieval land wracked by the Black Death. You’ll build up a settlement, defend it from attackers, and make tough calls to keep things running smoothly. It is hitting Early Access with a pretty robust roadmap, always a good sign of a game that’s only going to get better over time. If you’re a fan of survival games, Nested Lands is definitely one to keep on your radar.

4) Witchspire

Image courtesy of Envar Games

Early Access Release Date: 2026 (TBD)

Prefer your open-world survival on the cozier side? I’ve got an Early Access game to watch for you, too. Witchspire is a blend of survival mechanics, creature collecting, and witchy adventure that has charmed its way to a staggering number of wishlists. It features a vast open world that you can explore solo or in co-op. You’ll battle wild creatures, collect materials, befriend familiars, and ride your very own broomstick. For the “waiting on Witchbrook” crowd, this is one to keep an eye on as it arrives in Early Access.

3) Paralives

Image courtesy of Paralives Studios

Early Access Release Date: May 25th

For The Sims fans, this upcoming life sim has been one to watch for quite some time. Originally planned to hit Early Access in late December 2025, Paralives is finally making its debut this summer. The developers have shared tidbits of gameplay along the road, and it looks like a delightful new entry in the life sim space. And with more potato PC friendly specs, Paralives just might be a true competitor to The Sims at long last. If you love a good cozy game, you may well want to be in for Paralives from day one.

2) Solasta 2

Image courtesy of Tactical Adventures

Early Access Release Date: March 12th

Solasta 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to Solasta: Crown of the Magister. The first game retains a Very Positive rating on Steam and is praised for its faithful translation of TTRPG combat mechanics and adventure. And Solasta 2 looks poised to deliver on all that fans loved about the first game and then some. It brings Dungeons & Dragons-style gameplay to the virtual table with party-based strategic gameplay, and I’m eager to see what this one has to offer when it hits Early Access this year.

1) Emberville

Image courtesy of Cygnus Cross

Early Access Release Date: Summer 2026

Sometimes, a game seems so perfectly targeted to your playstyle that it’s almost criminal. That was my reaction when I first read about Emberville, which bills itself as “Diablo meets Stardew Valley.” If I can dig into a slightly spooky RPG and get my cozy gaming on at the same time, I’m a happy camper. With gameplay that blends action-adventure RPG mechanics with rebuilding a ruined townand solving a mystery, Emberville is my most anticipated Early Access release of 2026. And I’m pretty sure it ought to be yours, too.

