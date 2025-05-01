Sims Fans Blown Away By New Paralives Gameplay Footage

This year, life sim fans are finally seeing an influx of exciting new games to join the ranks long held by The Sims. The highly realistic inZOI launched into Early Access earlier this year, and May is packed with indie entries into the life sim genre like Little Sim World and To Pixelia. But for many longtime fans of The Sims franchise, it’s all about the long-anticipated Paralives. Announced back in 2019, Paralives has captured the attention of many cozy gamers, who are always eager for updates. And recently, a small but mighty new look at the game has fans excited.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Paralives may not pop across gamers’ feeds that often, but that’s largely by design. Much of the game’s progress is shared via the developer’s Patreon account, where gamers can directly support the game-in-progress. Those who do get a more in-depth look at what the team behind Paralives is working on. But every so often, fans get a peek behind the paywall, as certain behind-the-scenes updates are made public for all gamers to enjoy. The @ParalivesGame account also shares semi-regular, smaller updates about the game. It’s one of these updates that has fans extra-excited to see more from Paralives.

bug of the week! thankfully our gameplay features are gradually being tested and fixed by our team 📝 pic.twitter.com/SC2vQAmD9Z — Paralives (@ParalivesGame) May 1, 2025

This small clip is primarily meant to show off one of the bugs that the developers are working to fix. It is an admittedly hilarious issue with the bed animation, where the character is sleeping sideways with half of their body sticking directly out of the blankets.

The post goes along with the latest public update, a Patreon post from February where the developers went in-depth with their process for testing the game and fixing bugs. It’s a fascinating look at the quality assurance process and really shows the care being put into Paralives. But fans took notice of something else about this latest X post from the life sim, as well.

Gamers Can’t Get Over the Animation Details for Paralives

Although the blanket animation is all kinds of sideways, many fans can’t help but notice just how detailed that animation is. As the character twists and turns in bed, you can see the individual folds and wrinkles in the blanket. Not only that, but the sheets move realistically to match where the character is in the bed… even if that character isn’t quite where the developers want them to be just yet.

The animation, short though it is, is incredibly realistic, while still keeping a more cartoon vibe that doesn’t veer into uncanny valley territory like inZOI does for some gamers. And fans are taking note.

we asked our artists to create some… unique items for the build mode! here are the results ✮⋆˙ pic.twitter.com/38E37TaW8w — Paralives (@ParalivesGame) February 27, 2025 An earlier post showing off some build mode items for paralives

In between jokes about how everyone sleeps in their bed like that are comments about the impressive physics that this clip showcases. As one fan puts it, “Okay but the blanket moving looks so fluid and realistic,” while another calls the animation “impeccable.”

While the bug may suggest that the team is still hard at work making the game run as intended, the use of physics has gamers feeling the Paralives hype all over again. While no specific release date has been confirmed, the current Paralives timeline has the goal set for Early Access in 2025. Hopefully, that means life sim fans will be able to see these animations, with a few less bugs, for themselves in the near future. When Paralives does launch into Early Access, it will be available on Steam for both PC and Mac.