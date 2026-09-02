Every Major Video Game Releasing in September 2026, Explained

September 2026’s gaming lineup is absolutely stacked. It is stuffed with games that are too scared to be within the blast radius of Grand Theft Auto 6 and its November 19th release date. Not wanting to be even near that highly anticipated open-world title is understandable, but this has led to a bunch of titles competing with dozens of other games instead of one huge one. Even though some are bound to be overlooked, it means there’s likely something for everyone this month.

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Here’s a brief explainer on 10 of the biggest games coming out in September 2026.

10) Orbitals

Image courtesy of Kepler Interactive

Release Date: September 3rd

Platforms: Nintendo Switch 2

Hazelight Studios’ games like It Take Two and Split Fiction have been incredibly popular, so it isn’t surprising another studio (one made up of some former Hazelight leads) tried to take a crack at that cooperative formula. Orbitals is a two-player co-op game where players have to work together and solve puzzles in order to move forward.

And while that blueprint is intriguing enough, Orbitals is trying to stick out through its anime art style. Its visual aesthetic pulls from Cowboy Bebop, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and even Sailor Moon, giving it a unique spin not often seen in this medium. It copies not only the general style of Hazelight’s games, but also supports the Friend’s Pass from those titles, so players can play with a friend who doesn’t own the game.

9) The Blood of Dawnwalker

Image Courtesy of Bandai Namco

Release Date: September 3rd

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

The Blood of Dawnwalker has garnered a lot of comparisons to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and for a good reason: Many of the developers at Rebel Wolves are from Witcher studio CD Project Red. But Dawnwalker is much more than that.

This vampire-focused RPG prioritizes player choice and, more importantly, frames it all in a way where players can’t do everything. There’s a bit of a Dead Rising-esque timer that ticks down when players do tasks. It’s not possible to do every single mission, but there’s an appeal to having a more unique playthrough, something its recent batch of reviews have pointed out. Combined with the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild-like ability to take on the final encounter at almost any time, Dawnwalker stands out from the crowd and isn’t overshadowed by its noticeable amount of jank.

8) Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Image Courtesy of Capcom

Release Date: September 4th

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC

There hasn’t been a brand-new traditional Onimusha game since 2006, but any hesitation associated with this reboot should mostly be dashed, given Capcom’s ongoing hot streak. Reviews for Onimusha: Way of the Sword have gone live and described a game with phenomenal melee combat and animation.

It is based around its multiple types of parries that run the gamut from relatively simple and decently rewarding to difficult to pull off yet devastating. Way of the Sword’s deep mechanics mean grunt fights are rewarding but take on a whole new level during boss fights. These climactic duels are true tests of pattern recognition, reflexes, and endurance, as each one requires players to lock in order to succeed. There is some bloat in its open-world-esque hub, but the sheer brilliance of its swordplay is truly spectacular enough to compensate.

7) Halloween: The Game

Image Courtesy of Illfonic

Release Date: September 8th

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

It’s strange that a game called Halloween is being released in September, but it’s still worth paying attention to despite that missed opportunity. Halloween: The Game is coming from Illfonic, the studio behind other online horror titles like Friday the 13th: The Game, Predator: Hunting Grounds, and Killer Klowns From Outer Space. This means Halloween also fits that mold and will be pitting one superpowered Michael Myers against four regular humans. These four players can grow their ranks by recruiting NPCs and warning them of Myers’ premise, meaning there’s more to do than just escape unscathed.

However, Halloween is also going one step further by having a single-player campaign. Players will play as the masked killer during that fateful Halloween night of the first film, which will include extra story details not seen in said movie and act as a tutorial of sorts. It’s difficult to see how many meaningful bits of lore can be mined from this story mode since Myers is a silent cold-blooded killer, but it at least offers something a little new to the pantheon of asymmetric online games based on horror franchises from the 1970s and 1980s.

6) Hot Wheels Infinite Rush

Image Courtesy of Milestone S.r.l.

Release Date: September 10th

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC

Milestone S.r.l. has already released one of the best racing games of the year with the underplayed arcadey title Screamer, but that doesn’t mean the prolific developer is done for the year. Hot Wheels Infinite Rush is the third Hot Wheels game from the team and looks to be its biggest yet.

Infinite Rush is taking cues from open-world racers like Burnout Paradise and LEGO 2K Drive, as players will be able to take on challenges scattered around its four islands instead of being shuffled from race to race. And appears as though Infinite Rush will give players plenty to do with its four vehicle types, over 150 vehicles to collect, a track editor, and online and split-screen multiplayer modes (with full cross-platform play, too).

5) NHL 27

ImAGE Courtesy of Electronic Arts

Release Date: September 11th

Platforms: PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

NHL 27 is yet another hockey game, so much of what’s on offer here is rather expected. But this iteration is bringing back a feature many have long since requested: Connected Franchise. This mode will allow players to play a complete season against up to 32 teams controlled by real people. Some have called out the mode’s inadequacy because it is rather limited, but this feature is at least being supported by a “refreshed broadcast package with new graphics, updated camera work, and sharper on-screen storytelling,” playbooks that more accurately reflect a team’s style, and new commentators. It remains to be seen if this entry will continue the series’ downward spiral or show signs of recovery.

4) Marvel’s Wolverine

Image Courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

Release Date: September 15th

Platforms: PS5

Despite its competition, Marvel’s Wolverine is the biggest game of all of September. This bloody action game is coming from Insomniac Games, developer behind the three recent and beloved Spider-Man titles. This version of James Howlett comes before the X-Men have been formed, too, and has the clawed Canadian come up against various threats from The Hand to Sabretooth to Lady Deathstrike.

Such threats will allow players to see its brutal melee combat in action where dismemberment and violence are the order of the day. It will be a more linear affair, though, as Marvel’s Wolverine doesn’t take place in a big, New York City-like map like Marvel’s Spider-Man. Despite showing its skill making those Spider-Man games, Wolverine is a different beast, so it remains to be seen how Insomniac can tackle this hero and give him the respect in the gaming space he deserves.

3) Control Resonant

Image Courtesy of Remedy Entertainment

Release Date: September 24th

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Control Resonant is a strange follow-up to Control, since it is in a completely different genre. Instead of being a third-person shooter based around supernatural powers, Resonant is a third-person action game not too dissimilar to Devil May Cry. It’s befitting of the new protagonist, Dylan Faden — brother of Jesse Faden, protagonist of the first Control — and his more violent personality. Resonant also sends players out of the Oldest House and into the streets of Manhattan, where the roads and buildings shift and bend as if they were in The Matrix or a Doctor Strange film. It’s quite a shakeup in multiple ways, but if there’s a studio to tackle such a weird challenge, it’s Remedy Entertainment.

2) Silent Hill: Townfall

Image Courtesy of Konami

Release Date: September 24th

Platforms: PS5 and PC

Outside from the atrocious interactive streaming series Silent Hill: Ascension and awful Silent Hill: The Short Message, Silent Hill has had a solid resurgence with the Silent Hill 2 remake and Silent Hill f. Silent Hill: Townfall has a decent chance of continuing that hot streak, because it is yet another novel take by a fresh team.

Developed by niche yet cherished horror studio Screen Burn Interactive (which previously went by No Code Limited), Townfall takes place in Scotland in the 1990s and through a first-person perspective. All of these aspects flip the series’ script on its head, and pushing forward like this is exactly what helped f ascend to heights the series hadn’t seen in over 20 years. It all depends on how these elements come together, but there’s more than enough potential here.

1) EA Sports FC 27

Image COurtesy of Electronic Arts

Release Date: September 24th

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Electronic Arts’ soccer games come out every year, and EA Sports FC 27 is only continuing that trend. It is obviously soccer at the end of the day, but this latest entry is boasting a few new gameplay features like “dynamic corners, enhanced attacking awareness, player-focused defending tailored for competitive play, and more community-driven innovation.” The social-focused The Grounds (which is on everything but PS4 and Xbox One) is one new mode meant for players to connect to others and casually play Kickabouts or one-on-ones and will star various mentors like Kylian Mbappé, Chloe Kelly, and Paulo Dybala. Ted Lasso, star of the self-titled Apple TV+ show, is going to be in The Grounds, too.

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