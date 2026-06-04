Grand Theft Auto 6 Loomed Over the PlayStation State of Play

The June 2026 PlayStation State of Play was packed with promising games. Silent Hill: Townfall, The Lost Wild, Kemuri, Until Dawn 2, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, and the rest of the games showed at least relatively well and were bookended by PlayStation’s heaviest hitters. But there was still a looming threat of a game whose title wasn’t uttered even a single time: Grand Theft Auto 6.

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Rockstar Games’ hotly anticipated juggernaut was felt even without so much of a mention because of all the release dates from the stream. September is, apparently, the new November, as it is absolutely filled with new games. From the stream alone, Marvel’s Wolverine, Silent Hill: Townfall, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, and Control: Resonant are all slated for the month of September. Phantom Blade Zero would be in that list, too, if it hadn’t just gotten delayed into October. Rayman Legends Retold and Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve also only miss the September window by one and two days, respectively.

September 2026 Is Too Crowded Thanks to Grand Theft Auto 6

Image Courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment

Grand Theft Auto 6’s November 19th release date is obviously having a seismic effect, as it seems no game even wants to be on either side of its blast radius. It gets even more egregious when considering the games that haven’t gotten dates yet — which are likely to flood in during Summer Game Fest — and those not included in the festivities that are also releasing in September. This includes titles like The Blood of Dawnwalker, Halloween, Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter, Gothic 2 Complete Classic, and the various ports of older games like Hell Is Us, Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition, and Dune: Awakening.

It’s a crowded schedule born of fear, but it doesn’t seem like this packed of a month will help anybody; now, they’re all fighting amongst themselves for attention. It puts developers in a tough spot, since it is hard to want to go up against Grand Theft Auto 6, but it also doesn’t seem too wise to roll the dice against over a dozen other games instead. There’s no crystal ball that can reveal each game’s most optimal release date. For all the hubbub in September (that has some spillover in October), there aren’t many games actually coming out in November in the weeks before the new Grand Theft Auto — as of now, it’s almost completely dry. Again, it’s a tough ask, but surely there is room for some counterprogramming or a game from September to slip in there?

Grand Theft Auto 6 Is Clearing the Way Like Hollow Knight: Silksong Did in 2025

Image Courtesy of Team Cherry

This is a little similar to what happened around Hollow Knight: Silksong’s launch. While Team Cherry didn’t give much of a heads up — the long-anticipated date was only announced two weeks before the actual day — it had a similar effect of games moving completely out of that time period. A few even pushed past Silksong’s September 4th date, which then also put them in the unexpected blast radius of Hades 2’s 1.0 launch only three weeks later.

This demonstrated how there’s not much winning here. It’s obvious these developers didn’t want to fight against Grand Theft Auto 6 for attention, but that problem has only now been splintered across a ton of other games instead of one massive one. It is inevitable at least a few of these games are going to get lost in the shuffle. What if Silent Hill: Townfall is another masterpiece like Silent Hill f, but it can’t make stick out among the louder action games it is surrounded by? And there are plenty of those action games. Players have Onimusha: Way of the Sword, Marvel’s Wolverine, and Control: Resonant to choose between and even with all the overlap they have, very few are going to go for all three, especially when only one has the broad appeal of an iconic comic book character.

It is extremely likely Grand Theft Auto 6 will continue to influence many of the other games slated for 2026 that have yet to nail down a specific date. And with Summer Game Fest revving up, a lot of this influence will continue well after the State of Play. It was bound to happen no matter what, though, given the anxiety surrounding what is almost undoubtedly going to be the biggest entertainment launch of all time. Even Sucker Punch Productions joked about the last Grand Theft Auto 6 delay, as that put some distance between it and Ghost of Yotei. However, it’s just unfortunate that so many games are crowding around each other and probably going to get lost among the chaos well before Grand Theft Auto 6 is even out.

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