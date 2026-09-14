The 5 PS Plus Extra and Premium Games for September 2026 You Need to Pay Attention To

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium lineup for September 2026 is not like some of the other months, as it doesn’t have a big blockbuster at the center of it. But that doesn’t mean it is a poor collection of games. There are more than a few niche hits in the 10 titles that are easily worth playing. It goes to show that it’s not always necessary to have a big Marvel’s Spider-Man 2-like centerpiece each and every month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s a list of five PS Plus Extra and Premium games for September 2026 that are worth looking into.

5) Slitterhead

IMage COurtesy of Spike Chunsoft

Slitterhead is, by a fair margin, the worst game on this list. Its clunky melee combat is repetitive and has massive difficulty spikes that further poke at its inherent flaws. The mission design is occasionally obtuse and will likely require players to seek guidance online. The mechanic of deducing which NPC is a secret monster called a Slitterhead and then chasing them down is intriguing, but it’s not always used well.

However, it’s also incredibly weird and that alone is why it is worth a look. The monster designs are utterly bizarre and often unsettling, which makes a bit more sense when looking at the team behind it. Keiichiro Toyama, best known for directing the first Silent Hill in addition to Siren and Gravity Rush, is one of Slitterhead‘s director and founder of developer Bokeh Game Studio. It’s a rough game in many aspects but also novel one, which means it is a great candidate for a subscription service like PlayStation Plus.

4) Metro Redux

Image Courtesy of Deep Silver

Metro 2039 is just around the corner and shaping up somewhat well, so it’s worth it to see where it all started, at least in video game form. This collection is a remastered bundle of Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light, the first two games in the series. 2033 has seen its share of improvements here and is more in line with Last Light‘s visuals and gameplay, which is welcome for a shooter that can feel a bit dated by today’s standards.

But at their core, both titles are unique first-person shooters that prioritize atmosphere and more careful play. A slight bit of jank and occasionally frustrating beasts can throw a damper on firefights, and the two pale in comparison to 2019’s Metro Exodus and its well-designed hubs, but there aren’t many shooters like Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light.

Image Courtesy of Team17

Date Everything is a silly sendup of the dating sim genre, as it is ridiculous to romance human version of household objects and appliances. But it’s actually a decent one of these games because of its surprisingly solid writing.

There are 100 beings to meet and all have fully voiced lines from stars like Ashly Burch, Ben Starr, Erika Ishii, Fred Tatasciore, Felicia Day, Troy Baker, and SungWon Cho, just to name a few. And while Date Everything is obviously a dating-focused game, it doesn’t have to be overtly romantic, since there are thankfully options for players who want to tone down the flirting and just enjoy the jokes in a more innocent fashion. It’s not the most complicated game — it is a text-heavy dating sim, after all — but it’s a quirky experience, nonetheless.

2) Ball x Pit

Ball x Pit is one of the better automatic shooters to come out in recent memory. But instead of players roaming around a big stage like Vampire Survivors, Ball x Pit streamlines that formula even further by having the enemies and upgrades flow down a narrow path as if they were Rock Band notes. This focuses the action and creates a hallway of death where projectiles bounce every which way and lead to a flood of experience and upgrades.

Channeling these upgrades is part of what makes Ball x Pit so rewarding, since there’s so much room for experimentation. Powers can be combined over and over again to create new effects, some of which can be devastating in the right scenarios. The amount of unique characters — many more have been added since launch, too — further adds to its variability, because they all have some sort of twist that can flip the game on its head. It is clearly a game that exploits the cheap dopamine rush of upgrades and doesn’t require too much active input, but it’s still a well-made game that sticks out in a crowded genre.

1) Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound

Image Courtesy of Dotemu

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound played its role in revitalizing the Ninja Gaiden series in 2025 in addition to being one of the best ninja games of that surprisingly ninja-rich year. Ragebound doesn’t play like any of those other games, either, as it’s a great 2D platformer that tries to make players feel like an acrobatic ninja by incentivizing fluidity.

Knowing when to jump, slice, and bounce is key to traversal and doing so skillfully means players can carve through a stage without stopping. It’s tricky to do, but the smooth controls and fair enemy placement mean it feels great to get better at the game. Bosses reframe this approach by forcing players to learn patterns and react quickly, but instead of flawlessly slicing through grunts and jumping over pits, these climactic fights are about deftly avoiding attacks and waiting for the perfect time to strike. This is at the heart of Ninja Gaiden, so while it has excellent music and a gorgeous pixel art style — a hallmark of Blasphemous developer The Game Kitchen — Ragebound understands what truly makes the series tick.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!