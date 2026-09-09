PlayStation Plus Is Adding 10 More Games in September 2026

PlayStation Plus subscribers at the Extra and Premium tiers of the service will be getting a lineup of 10 more games before September 2026 comes to a close. As of this past week, the monthly free games on PS Plus went live and happened to include Sniper Elite: Resistance, MLB The Show 26, Wobbly Life, and Chained Echoes. And while this slate left some PS Plus subscribers disappointed, PlayStation is trying to fill the gap by offering up some heavy-hitters to those at the Extra and Premium subscription levels this month.

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Starting today, the latest round of PS Plus titles coming to the Game Catalog are beginning to roll out. This month’s most notable additions are likely that of WWE 2K26 and RuneScape: Dragonwilds, both of which are the newest titles to have released in this lineup. On the Classics front, PlayStation is then giving Premium members a throwback Mega Man game to go along with the remastered version of the original Metro. These additions are particularly welcome, as they land on PS Plus in advance of new entries in each franchise launching in 2027.

Here’s the full list of games joining PS Plus in September, along with their release dates:

PS Plus Game Catalog

RuneScape: Dragonwilds (PS5) – September 15th

(PS5) – September 15th WWE 2K26 (PS5) – September 15th

(PS5) – September 15th Ball X Pit (PS5) – September 22nd

(PS5) – September 22nd Date Everything! (PS5) – Available Now

(PS5) – Available Now Slitterhead (PS5, PS4) – September 22nd

(PS5, PS4) – September 22nd Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound (PS5, PS4) – September 29th

(PS5, PS4) – September 29th Dungeons of Hinterberg (PS5, PS4) – September 29th

(PS5, PS4) – September 29th Sniper Elite: Resistance (PS5, PS4) – September 29th

PS Plus Classics

Mega Man X Command Mission (PS5, PS4) – September 15th

(PS5, PS4) – September 15th Metro Redux (PS4) – September 15th

Perhaps the strangest game in the mix this month is that of Sniper Elite: Resistance. As mentioned, Resistance is already one of the free games on PS Plus this month, which means that subscribers at all levels can add it to their digital library and retain access to it in the future as long as they continue their membership. For it to have also come to the PS Plus Game Catalog is a bit odd, but it’s also not the first time that we’ve seen this happen.

Moving forward, PlayStation has yet to announce what new games might be coming to PS Plus in the month of October. This next round of free titles on the service should be announced at the end of this month on September 30th, which will precede their arrival on PS Plus the following week on October 6th. Once we learn about what this next lineup of PS Plus games will be, we’ll be sure to bring the news to you here on ComicBook.