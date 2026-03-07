The Best Game Released in Each Handheld Console Generation

Handheld games have been around for a long time, going back to simple beeping devices that evolved into LCD games of all kinds. As time passed and home video game console generations became major players in the industry, handheld consoles became platforms capable of playing a wide range of games. The first modern handhelds emerged during the 4th console generation and continue to this day. We looked through all handheld console generations to find the best game from each, using contemporary critics’ reviews at release, their impact on the industry, and how much fun they were to play.

4th) Pokémon Red &Pokémon Blue

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Consoles: Atari Lynx, NEC TurboExpress, Nintendo Game Boy, & Sega Game Gear

The first handheld console generation saw plenty of development with its games on a handful of great systems. Looking back, the clear winner of the 4th generation is the Nintendo Game Boy. Of its large and excellent library, the best game released on the Game Boy is probably Pokémon Red & Blue. This is the game that established the Pokémon franchise, and it is widely regarded as one of the best video games ever made. Collectively, the games sold more than 46 million copies, which is impressive, to say the least.

Runners Ups: S.T.U.N. Runner (Lynx), Bonk 3: Bonk’s Big Adventure (Express), Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (Game Gear)

5th) The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Consoles: Bandai WonderSwan, Game Boy Color, Sega Nomad, & SNK Neo Geo Pocket

There’s an undeniable theme when it comes to handheld games, especially in early generations, and that’s that Nintendo is king. The 5th generation saw Nintendo remake the Game Boy with color, and like its predecessor, it was the reigning champ of the console war for its generation. The best game on the system is certainly up for debate, but we’ve selected The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX, which is a colorized version of its Game Boy predecessor. It’s an excellent upgrade to the original, and it’s a fantastic game on the Game Boy Color.

Runners Up: Pocket Fighter (WonderSwan) & Rockman Battle & Fighters (Neo Geo Pocket)

6th) The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Four Swords

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Consoles: WonderSwan Color, Game Boy Advance, Nokia N-Gage, & Neo Geo Pocket Color

Nintendo was at it again in the 6th generation, though the competition was waning by this point. The best game for the Game Boy Advance is arguably The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Four Swords, which consists of a modified port of the original SNES game, A Link to the Past, and an original multiplayer game, Four Swords. Not only are they great games in the Legend of Zelda franchise, but they play amazingly well on the handheld and easily defeated the 6th-generation competition.

Runners Up: One Piece Grand Battle Swan Colosseum (WonderSwan Color) & SNK vs. Capcom: Card Fighter’s Clash 2 Expand Edition (Neo Geo Pocket Color)

7th Generation) God of War: Chains of Olympus

Image courtesy of Sony & Sony Computer Entertainment

Consoles: Nintendo DS & Sony PlayStation Portable

While Nintendo knocked it out of the park with the Nintendo DS, which features tons of great games, the 7th generation win goes to Sony’s entry into the handheld market with God of War: Chains of Olympus on the PlayStation Portable. The system was a huge step up from prior generations, and its power meant that it could play games the NDS could only dream of. Chains of Olympus is an excellent entry in the franchise, and it plays beautifully on the PSP, ensuring it nabs the win for the 7th generation of handheld consoles.

Runners Up: Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars (Nintendo DS)

8th Generation) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Consoles: Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Switch, SNK Neo Geo X, & Sony PlayStation Vita

As we move into the 8th generation, the handheld console wars have changed, largely due to the Nintendo Switch. It’s a handheld, but it’s also a console; it’s both. While the Nintendo 3DS is a great system, and the other options are also good choices, the Switch nabs the generation, and its best game is probably The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It’s easily one of the best Legend of Zelda games ever made, and it looks absolutely breathtaking on the Switch’s screen … or on a TV if you dock it. Frankly, the Switch did a number on handheld consoles by showing the true potential of their power in Gen 8.

Runners Up: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D (Nintendo 3DS) & Persona 4 Golden (PS Vita)

9th Generation) Total Toss-Up

Image courtesy of Asus, Nintendo, & Valve

Consoles: Asus ROG Xbox Ally, Switch 2, & Valve Steam Deck



The 9th generation of handheld consoles isn’t really ratable, so it’s a toss-up. When, for the most part, the Asus ROG Xbox Ally can play every Xbox game, the Nintendo Switch 2 can play every Nintendo game, and Valve’s Steam Deck can play every PC game, there’s no way to choose. There are just too many options now, and if the 9th generation has taught us anything, it’s that handheld consoles can be as powerful as home consoles, and the options for playing games have never been so diverse. Frankly, this toss-up could be decided individually by asking, ‘What are your favorite Xbox, Nintendo, and PC games?”

