NES Game From 1991 Returns With Surprising New Release

An NES game that launched on the Nintendo console in 1991 has surprisingly been re-released this week on new platforms. For the most part, the biggest games on the Nintendo Entertainment System happened to belong to the platformer, action-adventure, and RPG genres. While there were plenty of other games on the NES that belonged to other genres, many of these genres didn’t become more prominent until future consoles. As such, it’s a surprise to see that a strategy title from the NES catalog has now been brought back with a new port.

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Developed by Hamster, the company is set to release a new version of L’Empereur on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 tomorrow, June 11th. Originally released on PC platforms and published by Koei, L’Empereur later made its way to NES in 1991. This ended up being the only version of the strategy game to appear on consoles, where it has since been gridlocked. Now, Hamster is looking to bring L’Empereur and make the game more widely accessible than ever before for those who want to revisit it.

“L’Empereur puts you in the shoes of the legendary Napoleon, aiming to save France from crisis, become emperor, and unify Europe, carrying the hopes of the people,” says the game’s description. “Overcome the challenges of realistic HEX-based warfare, requiring consideration of varying topography and bridge construction, and develop sharp diplomatic strategies by your genius military tactics and political power.”

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L’Empereur is the latest game to be released by Hamster as part of its “Console Archives” series. This program is dedicated to bringing back many games from the NES era and beyond that haven’t been widely accessible since their original releases. L’Empereur is also set to come with a handful of upgrades on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2, the most notable of which include save states and customizable button layouts.

Although L’Empereur is surely a bit lesser-known when compared to past Console Archives titles, it’s cool to see these forgotten gems becoming a bit easier to play. If you’re looking to get your hands on this new version of L’Empereur for yourself, it will retail for $7.99 on both the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop once it becomes available.

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