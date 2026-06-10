Every Confirmed Star Trek Game in Development, Ranked from Least to Most Promising

As one of the most beloved sci-fi franchises of all time, Star Trek has seen its fair share of video games. Not every attempt has been a standout hit, but there’s still something special about stepping into your favorite sci-fi universe through a new game. Thankfully, Star Trek fans have quite a few new games to look forward to over the next year or so. With the recent announcement of Bloober Team’s Star Trek: Shadow Frontier, the lineup is looking more promising than ever.

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2026 has already brought a few new Star Trek games onto the market, with mixed results. We had the survival strategy game Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown, which launched to mostly positive reviews on Steam. But there are quite a few more games in development and slated to release in 2026 and 2027. So if you want to make sure you don’t miss a chance to check out a new Star Trek game, here’s every confirmed release for the rest of 2026 and beyond. And I’ve ranked them in order of excitement level, from least to most promising.

3) Star Trek: Warp

Courtesy of Monumental, LLC and Plarium Global, Ltd.

Genre: Digital TCG / Strategy Game

Release Date: 2026

In May, Monumental LLC and Plarium Global announced a new, digital version of the defunct Star Trek trading card game. This card battler lets you collect digital cards featuring iconic characters and ships from throughout franchise history. Then, you put them to the test in strategic seven-lane battles.

There’s plenty to be excited about here if you like virtual card games. But, this can be a bit more of a niche genre. And as a free-to-play title, a lot is riding on how monetization shakes out. So while I will be keeping an eye out for this one, it’s probably not the most exciting for many Star Trek fans. It is set to release sometime in 2026, but doesn’t yet have a confirmed release date.

2) Star Trek: Outposts Unknown

Courtesy of Magic Fuel Games and Playstack

Genre: Colony Sim / Resource Management

Release Date: 2026

Recently revealed during Summer Game Fest, Star Trek: Outposts Unknown is a colony sim that tasks players with building outposts across the galaxy. Developer Magic Fuel Games calls it “the first-ever outpost builder set in the Star Trek universe.” And if you love a good colony sim with resource management and strategy elements, this is definitely one to watch.

Given its recent reveal, we don’t know a ton about Outposts Unknown just yet. However, it looks poised to deliver a diverse colony-building experience thanks to its galaxy-spanning premise. Players will travel to different environments, where they’ll meet new characters and engage with new tech to build up a sustainable base. Then, it’s time to boldly go to a new planet and begin again. This one already has a playable demo on Steam, so you can check it out for yourself to determine your personal hype factor. But for me? This is definitely an exciting new spin on the Star Trek universe that I’m eager to experience.

1) Star Trek: Shadow Frontier

Courtesy of Bloober Team and Paramount Games

Genre: Action-Adventure / Thriller

Release Date: 2027

Bloober Team, the developer behind psychological horror hits like Blair Witch and the 2024 Silent Hill 2 remake, is making a Star Trek game. No, seriously. Paramount Games and Bloober Team announced the project during the Summer Game Fest IGN Live showcase. And as you might expect with Bloober behind the wheel, it will be a sci-fi psychological thriller set in the Star Trek universe.

Leaning into horror is a new direction for recent Star Trek games. But there’s no denying that a major action-adventure title under the Star Trek umbrella is an exciting premise. And with Bloober Team at the wheel, many are expecting great things. Depending on whether you want your space exploration with a side of horror, this could be the most or least exciting project to come for Star Trek in the next year or so. But it’s definitely an interesting new venture for the franchise, one that could pay off in a big way.

Which Star Trek game are you most excited to play? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!