The Elder Scrolls 6 Reveal Timing Detailed by Bethesda Boss

Much to the dismay of fans, The Elder Scrolls 6 did not appear during this month’s Xbox Games Showcase. With the long-awaited RPG now celebrating eight years since its announcement, Xbox and Bethesda still haven’t shown off anything new of the game outside of its initial teaser trailer. And while this silence surrounding The Elder Scrolls 6 doesn’t seem like it’s going to end any time soon, Xbox’s chief content officer Matt Booty has provided insight into when the game will be unveiled once again.

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In an interview with Variety, Booty was asked about The Elder Scrolls 6 and how Xbox/Bethesda navigates the endless requests from fans to see something new from the game. Booty said that the reason that news on The Elder Scrolls 6 has remained so quiet is because Xbox is waiting for the “right moment” to share it with fans. While Booty didn’t provide specifics on when this moment might finally come about, he made clear that it likely wouldn’t be until The Elder Scrolls 6 is actually quite close to its launch.

“I would say one of the more challenging balancing acts of someone in a job like mine is balancing that you want to go show the world all the cool stuff you’re working on, and you want to get them excited early, but we also know that we want to wait till the right moment,” Booty explained. “And when you decide to show it, you want it to be the best you’ve got. And also that when you show the game, you’re also giving them a promise of, hey, it’s coming soon. So I can tell you, having visited Bethesda and sat with Todd and seen [The Elder Scrolls 6] playing, it looks amazing, and it’s coming along well. And we’ll make sure to announce it and really reveal it at the right time.”

This sentiment from Booty is one that has been echoed by The Elder Scrolls 6 director Todd Howard. Over the past year, Howard has repeatedly said that he loved the way in which Bethesda released The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, which was both revealed and made available on the same day. Howard went on to state that this release strategy is one that Bethesda would likely implement again in the future, which naturally led to fans inferring that it could happen with The Elder Scrolls 6.

In all likelihood, though, The Elder Scrolls 6 wouldn’t launch at the same time as its next showing. Given that it’s one of the biggest games in development at Xbox and Bethesda, the companies will want to ensure that they gives the next mainline Elder Scrolls title a hefty marketing push. Still, whenever we do get a new look at the RPG, it shouldn’t be that far down the road.

Currently, The Elder Scrolls 6 doesn’t even have a broad release window, nor has it been confirmed for any specific platforms. Based on previous statements from Howard, the game may not launch on this generation of consoles, which would feasibly put its release date in 2028 at the absolute earliest.

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