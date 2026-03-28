The Top 10 Chase Cards from Pokemon TCG’s Perfect Order, Ranked by How Much They’ll Cost You

The next new set of Pokemon TCG: Mega Evolution cards is officially out in the wild. Perfect Order released on March 27th, bringing more new Mega Evolution ex cards into the TCG. This is a smaller set than the Ascended Heroes special collection, with just about 120 unique cards to collect. Overall, it’s looking like the set will be less in demand (and therefore easier to find) than many other recent releases. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be a few chase cards in the bunch.

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The Perfect Order expansion features 3 main products: an Elite Trainer Box, a Booster Bundle, and a Booster Display. Unlike the staggered releases for bigger special collections, all of these arrived on March 27th. And that means collectors have some time to rip packs and, in some cases, put rare cards up for resale. So far, these are the most in-demand chase cards for Pokemon TCG‘s Perfect Order, ranked from least to most expensive.

10) Meowth ex (Ultra Rare)

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Meowth is one of the featured ex cards for this collection. In addition to being a fan-favorite Pokemon, Meowth is a somewhat unusual ex card since it’s not a fully evolved Pokemon. This makes it not entirely unsurprising to see Meowth ex among the list of high-value cards from Perfect Order.

That said, the cards from this set aren’t demanding particularly high prices just yet. As the 10th most expensive Chase Card currently on offer, this Ultra Rare Meowth ex is currently showing up for around $15 USD on sites like TCG Player.

9) Poke Pad (Ultra Rare)

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

The Poke Pad is one of the more exciting new Item cards in the Mega Evolution line. So when I pulled this full art version from my own Perfect Order sample, I knew I’d be seeing it among the chase cards for the set. And indeed, it is currently one of the 10 highest valued cards in the collection.

Like Meowth ex, the Ultra Rare Poke Pad isn’t going for an especially high price. Current listings place this full-art Poke Pad at around $18 USD. Not a terrible return on investment if you only opened a few packs, but certainly nothing to write home about, either.

8) Jacinthe (Special Illustration Rare)

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Love her or hate her, Jacinte is certainly quite a personality in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. I’m honestly surprised to see her Special Illustration Rare card isn’t a bit higher up in the rankings for high-value Perfect Order chase cards. If any cards on this list go up over time, I’m betting on this one.

Jacinthe’s Special Illustration Rare is currently going for around $30 USD on resale sites. With around 50 listings for the card as I write this, it looks like it’s not especially rare, so that could be part of why it’s not getting higher bids.

7) Clefairy (Illustration Rare)

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Clefairy is an icon, and this Illustration Rare is quite cute. But I still didn’t have it on my bingo card as one of the higher-value options in Perfect Order. It may be among the rarer Illustration Rares in the bunch, which could be part of why it’s showing up as one of the more expensive cards so far.

At the time I’m writing this, listings for the Clefairy Illustration Rare from Perfect Order are sitting at about $31 on resale sites. For an Illustration Rare-tier card, that’s not half bad, and a handful of them have already sold for about that price. So this may end up being a sleeper hit from the expansion.

6) Mega Clefable ex (Special Illustration Rare)

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Mega Clefable is one of the better new Legends: Z-A Mega designs in my opinion. So, it’s nice to see that it has a delightfully colorful Special Illustration Rare in Perfect Order. This is a visually stunning card, which makes it a great card to chase. That said, it looks a bit less rare compared to some others in the set, with over 70 listings on TCG Player already.

At this point in time, Mega Clefable ex is set at about $73 on resale sites. That said, its value is likely to go down given how many cards are already listed just a day after the release of Perfect Order. In fact, it’s already dropped quite a bit from the over $150 sale on record for yesterday.

5) Mega Starmie ex (Special Illustration Rare)

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Clocking in at the 6th most high-value Chase Card in Perfect Order, we have Mega Starmie ex. This Special Illustration Rare showcases the hilarious new Legends: Z-A Mega, one of the featured Pokemon for the set. It’s no surprise to see this as one of the sought-after cards in the set, as it’s among its most rare.

Currently, this version of Mega Starmie ex is being listed for about $80 on resale markets like TCG Player. That makes it one of the few truly high-value chase cards in the set as of now. But surprisingly enough, despite being one of the only new Legends: Z-A Megas in the set, it’s just barely in the top 5.

4) Rosa’s Encouragement (Special Illustration Rare)

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This adorable Special Illustration rare features the female protagonist and/or rival character from Pokemon Black 2 and White 2. Unova is becoming a more and more popular region as players eagerly hope for eventual remakes of the Gen 5 games. This, plus the great artwork, make Rosa’s Encouragement an obvious choice for Perfect Order chase cards.

As we round out the top 5 most expensive cards from the set, we’re finally approaching $100 territory. The average for Rosa’s Encouragement Special Illustration Rare listings is currently sitting at around $95 for near-mint editions.

3) Mega Zygarde ex (Special Illustration Rare)

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Mega Zygarde is the star of the show for Perfect Order. Naturally, that means it earns a place among the most coveted cards for the set, even if its design is, um… questionable. This Special Illustration Rare does make it look pretty cool, with a gorgeous color palette and no giant missile in sight.

So far, this ex looks to be a bit more common than Meowth, at least when it comes to resale listings. There are about 42 of them on TCG Player, with an average price sitting at around $130 USD. This one may well settle at a higher price than Meowth ex, which currently outranks it by just a few dollars.

2) Meowth ex (Special Illustration Rare)

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Meowth, that’s right. One of the top 3 most valuable cards in Perfect Order at the moment is none other than the Special Illustration Rare of Meowth ex. This card has a colorful background, with Meowth as its primary focus. It also benefits from the rarity of an ex that’s not a fully evolved Pokemon.

Current listings for this relatively rare card are sitting at about $140 USD. Quite a few have already sold in the range of $115-$170 over the last few days. I think this one is likely to settle somewhere in the $100+ zone in the coming weeks, since it is one of the rarer chase cards in Perfect Order.

1) Mega Zygarde ex (Mega Hyper Rare)

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Unsurprisingly, the one and only Mega Hyper Rare from Perfect Order snags the top spot for most expensive chase card. Personally, I don’t think the design is anything to write home about, but I typically don’t like these all gold cards. There’s no denying it’s rare and meant to be the highlight of the expansion, however.

At this moment, the Mega Hyper Rare Mega Zygarde ex card is averaging about $179 USD. That puts it well below the Mega Hyper Rare rates for Ascended Heroes, but it is early days. So, there’s time for the value to shift up or down.

Which cards are you personally chasing from Perfect Order? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!