I Opened 55 Packs from Pokemon TCG’s Perfect Order, Here’s How The Pull Rates Are Looking

With the introduction of new Megas in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, the Pokemon Trading Card Game naturally had to follow suit. The game’s Mega Evolution lineup is bringing many of the newest Mega Evolutions to the Pokemon TCG, expansion by expansion. The first special collection, Ascended Heroes, delivered some seriously enticing chase cards. Now, we’re gearing up for the next expansion in the Mega Evolution era. I had a chance to check out the lineup of Mega Evolution – Perfect Order products early for review. And that means I got to rip 55 packs from the new set.

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As I noted in my review, Perfect Order is a fairly average set. There are a few stunning Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares on offer, and the overall card variety is pretty decent. But in terms of ex heavy hitters and chase cards, I think this will be a quieter set for collectors and Pokemon TCG players alike. That doesn’t mean there aren’t some cards well worth chasing, though. If you’re curious about the pull rates for Perfect Order, I did some math based on my own pulls to make some projections about what to expect.

Estimated Pull Rates for Pokemon TCG: Mega Evolution – Perfect Order

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Perfect Order booster displays, booster packs, and ETBs will hit shelves on March 27th, with a pre-release for Build & Battle boxes starting March 14th. Ahead of the launch, I had the opportunity to check out each of these products. In total, I opened 55 boosters from the upcoming Perfect Order lineup.

Overall, I had fewer “hits” than I did with Ascended Heroes, despite opening a slightly higher number of packs. Some of the Illustration Rares I did pull are instant favorites for their adorable artwork. But by and large, the pull rates are looking less exciting for this set. I’m going to break down how many ex cards I pulled, how many new Megas, and how many full art cards to give you a sense of pull rates for each.

Keep in mind, this is just from my personal experience, and the actual pull rates might shake out a bit differently once more product is in the wild. But it should give us a rough prediction of just how rare each type of card seems to be on average for the set.

ex Pull Rates

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Across 55 packs, I pulled a total of 14 ex cards. That puts the pull rates at slightly above 1 in 4 for pulling an ex at all. This puts Perfect Order a little under the average pull rate for recent sets throughout the Scarlet & Violet era. The variety is also less impressive, as I wound up with several doubles of the same ex cards.

If you want to pull an ex that also has full art, your chances are looking incredibly slim. Across the packs, I pulled just 2 ex cards with full art (1 Ultra Rare Mega Starmie ex and 1 Special Illustration Rare Mega Clefable ex). That puts your odds of any of the rarest ex cards at just around 1 in 27.

New Legends Z-A Mega Pull Rates

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This set introduces a few new Megas that debuted in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Specifically, Perfect Order features ex cards for Mega Clefable, Mega Starmie, Mega Skarmory, and Mega Zygarde. I will say, across 55 packs, I did get at least one ex card for each of these new Megas, plus a few others.

In total, I pulled 8 Legends Z-A Megas across the 55 packs I opened. That makes for a chance of around 1 in 7 for pulling one of the Megas. That’s not terrible, but given how many doubles I wound up with, it could be tricky to pull one of each new Mega.

Illustration Rare, Special Illustration Rare, and Ultra Rare Pull Rates

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While ex rates for this set are below average, the experience of pulling Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares at least felt good. There are quite a few spectacular designs in this set, and I came away very pleased with my pulls. But does the math measure up to my felt experience? In terms of full cards, I pulled the following lineup across 55 packs:

6 Illustration Rares

3 Ultra Rares

1 Special Illustration Rare

That makes the pull rates for Illustration Rares roughly 1 in 9, with Ultra Rares at around 1 in 18, and Special Illustration Rares sitting at roughly 1 in 55 packs. That makes Illustration Rares quite a bit easier to pull than the average 1 in 12 we’ve seen recently. The pull rates for Ultra Rares, on the other hand, are a bit under the average. And Special Illustration Rares? If my experience is indicative, those will be quite tricky to pull.

I didn’t get any Mega Hyper Rares. There’s only one on offer in this set, so it’s probably safe to say that the Mega Zygarde Hyper Rare will be quite scarce indeed.

Overall, Perfect Order offers pull rates that trend a little below average, with a surprisingly solid rate for standard Illustration Rares. Given how stunning the art on those Illustration Rares is, it’s exciting to see that many fans will likely have some luck pulling those. As for the few rarer Chase Cards? Those odds look a little rough, if my experience bears out.

Are you going to try to get your hands on Perfect Order when it comes out? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum