Pokemon TCG Reveals New Mega Evolution Product Lineup

The return of Megas to the Pokemon Trading Card Game was basically a given with the pending release of Pokemon Legends Z-A. Leaks have shown off a variety of new Mega Evolutions, and gamers have been eager for official news from the Pokemon Company. Now, we finally have the official reveal for the products coming in the English-language set, which will be called Mega Evolution. Not the most creative name in Pokemon card history, but definitely tells us what to expect.

The Mega Evolution Pokemon card series will feature over 180 cards in total. Among them will be “nearly a dozen” Mega Evolution Pokemon ex. The series will also include 15 Trainer Cards, with over 50 special illustrations for Trainer and Pokemon cards. The first wave of new products for the Mega Evolution set has been officially revealed today. Images have begun circulating featuring several of the products from the new lineup, including the booster pack art and mini tins.

According to PokeBeach, the product lineup includes a mini tin featuring Mega Lucario, a promo booster box, a new Mega Evolution Build & Battle box, individual booster packs, ETBs, and more. Many of these will arrive on September 26th, when the Mega Evolution set makes its debut. But gamers may get a chance to pre-order some of the new items very soon.

Along with the official reveal of the new lineup, Pokemon fans got a look at the brand-new ETBs that will come with this series. There will be two Mega Evolution ETBs, one featuring Mega Lucario and one centered on Mega Gardevoir. Both sets will release in September and will feature Pokemon Center exclusive versions, as well as the standard retail editions. The Pokemon Center version will include special illustration rares for Riolu and Alakazam.

We don’t yet have confirmation of exactly what’s included in the ETBs this time around. However, it’s likely to be similar fare to most ETBs. That means we can expect Mega Evolution booster packs, promo cards, and Pokemon TCG accessories, including card sleeves, damage dice, and more. The full contents will likely be revealed as the items go up for pre-order. And that could happen very soon indeed.

Many sources, including the reliable website PokeBeach, expect pre-orders for the Pokemon Center ETBs will begin shortly. With the items announced on July 10th, it’s expected that pre-orders for Pokemon Center Mega Evolution ETBs could go up as early as the same day or on July 11th. As of now, there’s no queue on the Pokemon Center website, but Pokemon card collectors certainly have their eyes on the website.

In addition to the Mega Evolution lineup, the Pokemon Company also revealed another new item in the popular Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions set. A new Premium Figure collection starring Umbreon and Espeon will also arrive on September 26th.

What do you think of this latest product reveal for the Pokemon TCG? Will you be trying to get ahold of the ETBs when they go up for pre-order? Let us know in the comments below!