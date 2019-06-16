10 Minutes of Borderlands 3 Gameplay Demo Footage Revealed

With only a few months remaining before Borderlands 3 is officially released, fans are getting more excited than ever. This is especially true following E3 2019, where we got to see some more glorious gameplay footage. However, this time was all about Moze and her Iron Bear mech, which is surely going to be a ton of fun for those who choose the character to play as. After all, who doesn’t want to roam around, destroying every baddie in sight as a giant rocket launcher and machine gun-wielding mech?

The gameplay in question, which can be seen in the video above, shows just about everything we need to know about Moze and her mech suit. In addition to the abilities of hers that we can see, we also get a glimpse at her skills and a whole lot of gameplay goodness itself. There is certainly plenty of action to go around, but we would expect nothing less from a Borderlands entry. Plus, we get to hear from the likes of Mad Moxxi and Zer0, and there is nothing wrong with some familiar faces.

Expect to see all of this and more when Borderlands 3 drops on September 13th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the upcoming title, here is a snippet from our official preview:

“Borderlands 3 is one of those games that people have been waiting on for so long that it seems as though it might be impossible to match the community’s excitement for it,” reads the opening of the preview. “People might find themselves worrying that the character’s quips and asides will fall short after years of the same humor or that the loot-heavy genre is too crowded now for a new Borderlands game. But after playing some of Borderlands 3 during Gearbox’s first big gameplay event, it was a relief to see that there’s no need for these concerns. Borderlands is back in full force, feels just as familiar as ever, has still found ways to update its systems, and comes prepared to reclaim its place at the top of the looter-shooter hill.”

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited to get your hands on Borderlands 3? Out of all of the characters that we have seen so far, which one do you think you'll play as first?