Nintendo Switch Online Has New Free Game Boy Games for Mario Fans

Nintendo has updated Nintendo Switch Online with two new, free Game Boy games. One is a 1994 Game Boy game while the other is a 1995 Game Boy game. As Game Boy games, they are all available to all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers aka they are not locked behind a Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack subscription. That said, an active NSO subscription is required not just to access each game, but to retain each game.

The first of the two games is 1994’s Donkey Kong, which takes the 1981 classic arcade Donkey Kong game and expands it with 97 additional stages. It also serves as the predecessor to Mario vs. Donkey Kong. Meanwhile, the 1995 Game Boy game is Mario’s Picross. Back in the day, the former hit Game Rankings with a score of 85 while the latter put up a score of 75. Below, you can read more about each game and check out a new trailer released alongside the NSO update.

Mario’s Picross: “Use logic to reveal mysterious hidden pictures! Help Mario unlock the mystery of Picross. The secrets lie in the numeric codes at the top and on the left side of each window. Decipher these numbers and uncover a hidden picture in every mind-bending puzzle. It will take quick wits and a speedy pace to solve the clues before the clock runs out. Chisel away boxes strategically and reveal the hidden image in record time. But be careful – every mistake will cost you precious minutes! There are more than 250 brain-bending puzzles to solve in all, with different levels of difficulty to provide mind-melting puzzle action for players of any skill level.”

