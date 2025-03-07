2XKO Update May Not Be Good News for Fans

2XKO seems poised to be Riot Games’ next big multiplayer game. The League of Legends developer let gamers try out its 2v2 tag fighter during its first Alpha Lab period which left fans seemingly wanting more once the test inevitably ended. Recently, game director Shaun Rivera gave an update regarding the next large-scale playtest period. Unfortunately, it seems eager fans will have to wait a while longer until they can get their hands on the fighter again.

In the recent update from Rivera, he confirms Riot Games was planning a global playtest similar in size to the first 2XKO Alpha Lab this month and an update was to be given in February that would cover what that test period would include. However, the developer will instead run a smaller test so it can “build out the infrastructure” to ensure it can run another test on the same scale as the first Alpha Lab.

“We’ve seen and enjoyed the crazy memes and the hysteria of the subreddit while waiting for the February update, and want to correct some of the misinformation going around,” says Rivera. “We were planning on running a larger-scale global playtest next month, and the February update was going to cover what was in that playtest. Instead, we are going to focus on running a much smaller one than Alpha Lab 1 while we build out the infrastructure needed to make sure we can get the game in even more players’ hands later this year.”

Although this may be sad news for players eager to hop into another 2XKO match, Rivera does give an update on a couple of Fuses. For those unfamiliar, a Fuse is chosen before each match, giving each team a unique power-up. One of the most popular Fuses for beginners is Pulse, which enables autocombo functionality for the team. However, some players have criticized the Fuse as some prefer to just have autocombos as an accessibility setting rather than a power-up. For players that run duos, it would also lock both players in with autocombo controls which isn’t ideal for advanced players. Rivera confirmed that the Pulse Fuse is removed from 2XKO, and will instead include an autocombo toggle in the settings.

Additionally, Rivera confirms the existence of a new Fuse called Sidekick. With this Fuse, the point and assist fighters never switch. The assist champ is only there as a support, and the point champ receives additional health.

2XKO is currently slated for a broad 2025 release window for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5, but the community isn’t quite sure it will fully launch this year at all. In a Reddit thread about Rivera’s update, many users are concerned the fighting game will be delayed out of this year.

“Yeah the game isn’t coming out til at least November or December if it is even coming out this year,” writes one Reddit user.

“Game is [definitely] in development hell. [I don’t know] how this game’s production cycle is longer than Tekken or [Street Fighter],” writes another Reddit user.

Unfortunately, all we can do is wait until Riot Games releases another update for 2XKO in the near future. Until then, let us know your thoughts in the comments below.