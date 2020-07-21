The upcoming video game 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim has received a slight delay, it was announced today. The PlayStation 4 title from Vanillaware and Atlus was previously announced last month as releasing on September 8th, but that date has now been changed to September 22nd. No exact reason has been given for the delay, but it was announced alongside the new date that an English voiceover patch will now be available at launch whereas it was previously going to launch without it.

The game itself, if you're not familiar, follows 13 intertwining stories. It seems to be mostly compromised of 2D sidescrolling narrative elements alongside top-down combat against gigantic monsters. "Players will unravel the truth in a time-traveling narrative adventure featuring gripping voice-acting and breathtaking art, interspersed with fast-paced, top-down tactical combat," today's press release reads in part.

"We started out recording as usual at the studio, but it wasn’t long before COVID-19 forced us out of that close-quarters environment," Allie Doyon, a member of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim's localization team, as part of an interview about the English voiceover on PlayStation's blog. "Everyone involved, especially the studio owners, engineers, and actors themselves had to come up with alternative solutions to get the job done. Actors’ safety is paramount — they need healthy lungs to do their jobs! — but nobody wanted to give up on this game’s incredible English voice track, either."

"It took some time to work everything out, but ultimately, we ended up recording the rest over video conference call," Doyon continued. "It’s not as simple as just calling in and talking — we needed studio-quality audio recordings, a way for the audio engineers to work with said recordings on the spot and afterwards, and a way for each actor to view the director’s screenshared script at a readable size. To help achieve that studio quality, actors set up makeshift studios in their own homes, which sometimes meant getting cozy in a closet with a nice mic! Needless to say, there were a lot of technical complications, but everyone really went the extra mile to make it happen."

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is now officially set to release for PlayStation 4 on September 22nd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of gaming right here.

