13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Release Date Revealed

ATLUS has announced that the new video game from developer Vanillaware (Dragon's Crown, Odin Sphere), 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, will officially release for the PlayStation 4 on September 8th. The game features Vanillaware's signature hand-painted visual style and follows a group of young folks taking on doomsday with the help of mechs. You can check out a new trailer above!

The actual name of the video game references the fact that the story follows 13 intertwining stories, which is a relatively unusual approach for the developer. It would appear that it is largely compromised of 2D sidescrolling narrative elements alongside top-down combat against gigantic monsters. In other words, it's a kaiju video game.

Follow 13 intertwining stories in 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, coming to PS4 on September 8! Pre-order the game now to secure a bonus artbook. Between visions of the past and the future, can you uncover the truth? #13sentinels https://t.co/Y6vYEJX5fP pic.twitter.com/Jlw8sz67eK — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) June 12, 2020

Here is how Vanillaware and ATLUS describe the upcoming video game:

"Uncover the truth and delve into a 2D sidescrolling adventure featuring gorgeous art and environments. Then, battle the kaiju in fast-paced, top-down combat. Customize the Sentinels with an arsenal of mechsuit weaponry, and fight to defend humanity!"

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is officially set to release for PlayStation 4 on September 8th. As noted above, it will launched with Japanese voiceover only at first with a free English voiceover patch available at some point after launch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of gaming right here.

