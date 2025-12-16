15 Million People Can Replay This Legendary Game With Major Upgrades in 2026

A game with more than 15 million fans can be replayed in 2026 with a swathe of upgrades. Remakes are happening all the time, and we’ve certainly seen our fair share in 2025. Players enjoy diving back into games they loved from years past, so publishers will continue to push them out for as long as people are willing to buy and play them. That’s not going to change anytime soon, which is good news for millions of fans of one of the most popular indie titles of all time, as it’s getting a serious upgrade in 2026.

Team Cherry, the developer and publisher of Hollow Knight, revealed in its holiday 2025 message that it’s releasing an upgraded form of the game in 2026, and there would be a Nintendo Switch 2 edition as well. This is big news for fans of Hollow Knight as well as its 2025 sequel, Hollow Knight: Silksong. The game has dominated the indie market since its release, garnering numerous accolades and nominations. Silksong features several gameplay changes and graphical improvements from its predecessor, and these are being added into Hollow Knight, so it’s less of a remake and more of an upgrade.

Hollow Knight Is Getting the Silksong Treatment

Image courtesy of Team Cherry

In the message, Team Cherry expressed thanks to the millions of players who’ve enjoyed Hollow Knight: Silksong, and touted its first big expansion, Sea of Sorrow, in the below teaser. It will bring in new areas, bosses, and tools to the game. Most importantly, the announcement revealed that Hollow Knight was being developed specifically for the Switch 2, including all the updates and enhancements already seen in Silksong on the platform. These include higher frame-rate modes, higher resolutions, and additional graphical improvements. The upgraded version will be available for download when it launches in 2026 for anyone who owns a copy of Hollow Knight on the Switch.

There is no known drop date as of writing, though it will be sometime in 2026, which isn’t too far off, so expect it sometime in the next 12 months. While Team Cherry prepares for the new release, the devs are hard at work improving Hollow Knight across all available platforms, adding new features and bug fixes. Essentially, all improvements made in Silksong will be retroactively applied to Hollow Knight, bridging the developmental gap between the two games. If you don’t want to wait until Team Cherry officially releases the upgrades and you own Hollow Knight on Steam or GOG, you can play them now.

The announcement confirmed that PC players can experience the updates right away via the public-beta branches on both Steam and GOG. These include full support for 16:10 and 21:9 aspect ratios, making them well-suited for Steam Decks and ultrawide monitors. In addition to the gaming updates and news, the announcement revealed several new mini-figures of Hornet, her friends, and rivals, all of which are available for pre-order. Hollow Knight is available on multiple platforms, including Windows, Linux, macOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch, so if you own a copy on any of these devices, expect the game to be updated soon.

Are you looking forward to replaying Hollow Knight with all the upgrades when it drops in 2026? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!