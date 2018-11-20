1994’s Laugh-Filled ‘Double Dragon’ Film Is Headed To Blu-Ray

Video game films in the 90’s weren’t exactly kind to their source material. Sure, Mortal Kombat was pretty good, and Street Fighter was kind of likable in a cornball way; but then we got stuff like Super Mario Bros.: The Movie and Mortal Kombat Annihilation. And then there’s Double Dragon, which got a comically bad adaptation from its original arcade release. And now…it appears that it’s making a comeback of sorts.

Based on info provided by the Blu-Ray website, Double Dragon‘s film will be getting the Blu-Ray home release treatment on January 22, courtesy of MVD Rewind Collection. The movie stars Robert Patrick, Mark Dacascos, Scott Wolf and Alyssa Milano, and will come with a number of bonus features.

Here’s the synopsis for the film, just in case you missed it. (And you might have.)

Double Dragon roars to life with amazing special effects, spectacular action sequences, and a knock-about sense of humor. It’s the year 2007, and what remains of L.A. is now “New Angeles,” a city ravaged by earthquakes, tidal waves and vicious gangs. The evil tycoon Koga Shuko (Robert Patrick, Terminator 2: Judgment Day) is obsessed with finding the two halves of a talisman known as the “Double Dragon,” which will give him awesome mystical powers. Two teenage brothers, Jimmy (Mark Dacascos, John Wick 3: Parabellum) and Billy Lee (Scott Wolf, Party of Five) find themselves in possession of the amulet’s missing half, thrusting them into the adventure of their lives. With the help of Maria (Alyssa Milano, Charmed) and her vigilante group “The Power Corps,” Jimmy and Billy must summon all of their courage, resourcefulness and martial-arts skills to stop the villain’s malevolent plan. Crackling with the energy and humor of its two heroes, Double Dragon is a high-octane action spectacular. Buckle your seatbelt and enjoy the ride!

And here’s the rundown of features on the disc:

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) and Standard Definition DVD presentations of the main feature

Audio: English 5.1 Stereo, English 2.0 Stereo, German 2.0 Stereo

English, French and Spanish Subtitles

NEW “The Making of Double Dragon” (full length documentary featuring interviews with stars Scott Wolf and Marc Dacascos, writers Peter Gould & Michael Davis and producer Don Murphy)

NEW “Don Murphy: Portrait of a Producer” featurette

Archival ”Making of” featurette

Behind the Scenes featurette

1993 Double Dragon Animated Series Pilot Episode #101: “The Shadow Falls”

Storyboard Gallery

Press Photos, Marketing and Behind The Scenes Photo Galleries

TV Spots

VHS Home Video Trailer

Original Theatrical Trailer

Collectible Mini-Poster

Reversible Sleeve Featuring Alternate Artwork

So if you’re a fan of the movie — or you want an idea of what we thought 2007 would be way back when — then this is for you. Check out the trailer below, if you can.

Also, Robert Patrick’s hair. Oh, and Abobo. Or whatever is supposed to be. Nuff said.