Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag Remake Reveal Reportedly Happening Soon

Ubisoft’s much-rumored remake of Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag is finally said to be getting revealed soon. For multiple years at this point, we’ve continued to hear about a new version of Black Flag being in the works behind the scenes. And while the game was thought to be releasing early this year, recent changes at Ubisoft are said have pushed the remake back further into 2026 or even early 2027. Despite this internal delay, a new report claims that the project will still be unveiled and soon after released to the public in the near future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to gaming insider shinobi602, who has had many accurate leaks in the past, Ubisoft has a set reveal and launch date for the Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag remake. In a recent comment on the forum Resetera, shinobi602 said definitively that the new version of AC4 won’t be at this week’s PlayStation State of Play event. Despite this, the game’s reveal is said to be “not too far off,” which tells us that Ubisoft shouldn’t continue to remain silent for much longer.

This Is a Vital Remake for Ubisoft

When it comes to what this remake of Assassin’s Creed 4 will bring with it, well, we still don’t know for certain. As with most remakes, it’s presumed that the game will feature greatly improved visuals and upgraded performance, both of which should lead to this becoming the definitive version of Black Flag. Given that AC4 is also now almost 13 years old, we could also see some gameplay improvements and potential tweaks to its story as well.

This remake of Assassin’s Creed 4 could also pave the way for future remakes in the series to also come about. Some of the earliest entries in the Assassin’s Creed series are starting to show their age but are still beloved by millions around the globe. As such, if this revamp of Black Flag ends up going over well with fans, then it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Ubisoft remake the original Assassin’s Creed or Assassin’s Creed 2 next. Only time will tell if this actually happens, but it’s an exciting proposition for those who have been fans of the franchise from the beginning.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!