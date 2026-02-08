Wild Netflix Anime Returns for Season 2 in 2026 After 6 Years (New Look Revealed)

One of Netflix‘s wildest anime franchises ever is finally making its return for Season 2 after six long years of fans waiting to see it happen. Netflix is home to some unique exclusive licensed and produced anime releases, and this year has been no different thus far. The first few months of the year have seen some big titles come to the streaming service, and the future is already looking bright for another of their franchises if it makes the jump to the platform as well. Especially now that this highly anticipated second season has a date.

Dorohedoro first made its anime debut with Netflix back in 2020, but didn’t announce a second season was in the works until 2024. Then with updates throughout 2025 and delays to its eventual premiere, Dorohedoro has finally confirmed that Season 2 of the anime will be making its worldwide debut on streaming platforms on April 1st. To celebrate the confirmation of its release date, you can check out the new look at Dorohedoro Season 2 below.

Courtesy of MAPPA

Dorohedoro Season 2 will be making its premiere on April 1st, but there is an interesting update about that. The series’ first season is currently only available with Netflix at the moment, but will be made available with other currently unconfirmed streaming platforms beginning on March 8th according to TOHO Animation. This second season has also yet to confirm what platforms it will be available on, but teases multiple platforms for its streaming debut compared to its Netflix exclusive status in the first season. So expect more updates heading into the Spring.

Taking on Q Hayashida’s manga of the same name, Dorohedoro Season 2 will feature a returning cast from the first season including the likes of Wataru Takagi as Caiman, Reina Kondou as Nikaido, Kenyu Horiuchi as En, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Shin, Yu Kobayashi as Noi, Miyu Tomiya as Ebisu, Kengo Takahashi as Fujita and many more. This new season is also going to feature a returning staff too with Yuichiro Hayashi directing for studio MAPPA, Hiroshi Seko handling the scripts, Tomohiro Kishi designing the characters, and [K]NoW_Name and Fairy_gone composing the music.

What Even Is Dorohedoro?

Shogakukan / MAPPA

Dorohedoro‘s manga ran with Shogakukan’s Monthly Ikki and Monthly Shonen Sunday magazines from 2000-2018, and the series made its anime debut back in 2020 with one of the most memorable and wild anime seasons in a year where many of the projects had been delayed due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The series is set in a very dark city where everyone has been afflicted by various curses and abilities, and Caiman is its lead character with amnesia trying to figure out which sorcerers have been ruining the town.

It’s easier watched than explained, so fans should definitely catch up with the first season of the series now streaming with Netflix. Dorohedoro has yet to reveal what other streaming platforms it’s going to be made available for beginning in March, so until then fans will only be able to find it with Netflix in the meantime.

