2 Classic Fantasy Games Will Be Delisted Next Month (But They’re Massively Discounted Until Then)

Many times, when we hear about games getting delisted, they’re live service titles with impending server shutdowns. However, sometimes, solid single-player games get pulled from major platforms like Steam. And that’s the case with the upcoming delisting of not one, but two classic fantasy games from the 1990s. Witchaven and its sequel, Witchaven 2, returned to modern platforms in 2021 when the titles were re-released on Steam and GOG. Now, however, SNEG has announced that both titles will be delisted on Steam on July 15th. That means gamers have just a few weeks left to snag a copy of these classics.

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Witchaven and Witchaven 2 got modern re-releases via Steam and GOG back in 2021. This brought the games, which first released in 1995 and 1996 respectively, back to modern audiences. Before that, like many older PC games, they were nearly impossible to find and run on modern PCs. And it’s about to get tricky to find these classics again, thanks to the upcoming July 15th delisting. As of now, it’s unclear whether Witchhaven and Witchaven 2 will also be removed from GOG, or if only Steam is impacted. But the games are deeply discounted on both sites ahead of the delisting dates.

Witchaven Games to Be Removed From Steam (And Possibly GOG)

Courtesy of Capstone Software and SNEG

Released in 1995, Witchaven is adapted from a 1992 TTRPG expansion of the same name. It combines first-person action combat with RPG elements for a 3D dungeon-crawling experience that laid the foundation for many modern masterpieces. Though its initial reception was mixed when it first released, it did well enough to warrant its 1996 sequel, Witchaven 2. Both games returned to modern availability with the 2021 re-releases on Steam and GOG, including enhanced versions that add modern controls and fixes. Alas, it seems that the return of these classics will be short-lived now that it’s been confirmed they will once again be unavailable on Steam.

SNEG shared the bad news of the upcoming delisting via a Steam news post on May 22nd. The publisher didn’t specify a reason for why the games are being taken down. However, the post does note that anyone who buys the games will retain access to them even after the June 15th delisting. Given that these games don’t have online servers, that means you will still be able to fully enjoy both titles even after they are delisted. They just won’t be available for any new purchases.

Courtesy of Capstone Software and SNEG

As of now, it’s not clear whether the games will also be delisted on GOG. The Steam news post doesn’t specify platforms for delisting, and GOG doesn’t really have a similar feature for updates about its game catalog. However, it’s relatively uncommon for a game to get delisted from just one PC platform and not the others. This, along with the fact that the massive Witchhaven discount is available on both Steam and GOG, makes it probable that the games will be removed from both PC storefronts on June 15th.

If you’ve been wanting to revisit these classics or play them for the first time, there is a slight silver lining here. Until they are delisted on June 15th, Witchhaven and Witchhaven 2 are on sale for their cheapest-ever price. Both games are 89% off, making them both less than $1. Or, you can get a bundle with both for just $1.50. So, you’ve got a few weeks to add them to your Steam library to play at your leisure before they are gone for good.

Will you be grabbing these classic action RPGs on Steam before they’re gone for good? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!