New Intel Suggests Major Fantasy RPG Could Finally Come to Nintendo Switch After 6 Years

RPG fans who also happen to love Nintendo games have been well fed since the Switch 2 released. Many big games from recent years skipped the original Nintendo Switch due to hardware limitations. But the Switch 2 has quickly become home to many major action games and RPGs, from the surprisingly solid Switch 2 port of Final Fantasy 7 Remake and beyond. Now, one long-running RPG that’s been long expected on the Switch might finally make its debut, and it’s most likely thanks to the Switch 2.

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Since its release in 2020, Genshin Impact has maintained a dedicated fanbase. The free-to-play action RPG gives players a vast open world to explore, with ever-expanding story and lore thanks to its live service model. Originally launched for mobile, PC, and PlayStation, Genshin Impact has since made its way to most major platforms. Yet despite announcing a Nintendo Switch version of the fantasy RPG back in 2020, Hoyoverse has yet to bring its iconic game to Nintendo. But a new leak that appears to originate from a leaker known as Lunar Kuroo suggests that might finally be about to change.

Datamines Suggest Genshin Impact‘s Long-Promised Nintendo Switch Port Could Be Coming Soon

Courtesy of Hoyoverse

On May 20th, Genshin Impact got its latest update, bringing the game up to version 6.6 for its Luna VII installment. Not long after that update went live, leaker Lunar Kuroo noticed something that just might mean a Switch port is on the way. Specifically, it appears that a login manager for Nintendo Switch accounts has been added to Genshin Impact‘s code. While this feature doesn’t appear to be live in the game, it could well mean that HoYoverse is working to get its long-awaited Switch port of Genshin Impact out into the world.

As of now, we know very little about what this datamine could mean. But after nearly 6 years of silence on the Genshin Impact Switch release, any hint of an update is welcome. HoYoverse hasn’t publicly addressed the lack of a Switch port or given any formal updates on its plans for Genshin Impact on the platform. However, the timing could well mean that bringing the open-world RPG to the original Switch proved to be a steeper challenge than expected. Just now adding Nintendo Account login features very likely means that, if Genshin Impact does arrive on the Switch family of consoles, it will be for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Courtesy of HoYoverse

Until we get official confirmation from HoYoverse, this is just speculation based on a datamine. However, it is the most promising sign for Genshin Impact on Switch that we’ve seen in years. Given that we just got a major update to the game, I’m guessing we might have a while to wait before we can expect confirmation of a new platform for the long-running RPG. But if you’ve been longing for a Nintendo console Genshin Impact experience, you may want to keep an eye out for the next few update showcases in case the Switch 2 surprise makes its official debut.

Genshin Impact is currently available on iOS, Android, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. It is free-to-play with optional in-game purchases.

Would you play Genshin Impact on the Switch 2 if it does get a port? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!