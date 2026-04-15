Highly Rated Star Trek Game Suddenly Delisted on All Platforms

As one of the biggest sci-fi franchises of all time, it’s no surprise that there have been quite a few Star Trek video games over the years. From the 1967Star Trek Game board game to numerous TTRPGs and beyond, fans have no shortage of ways to engage with the Star Trek universe through gaming. But now, one of those games has vanished from storefronts, probably for good. And fans aren’t happy about the lack of warning.

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The game in question is Star Trek: Resurgence, an adventure title that first released in 2023. It comes from Dramatic Labs, a team comprised of members who were once a part of the popular story-based gaming team Telltale Games. Until very recently, it was available for PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. But shortly after a Steam news post about the game’s license expiring, Resurgence was delisted from all storefronts. As of April 15th, you can no longer buy Star Trek: Resurgence on any platform.

Star Trek: Resurgence Vanishes from Storefronts Hours After Official Notice

Image courtesy of Dramatic Labs and Bruner House

Resurgence is just a few years old, but now, it’s apparently lost to time for all but those who already bought a copy. The game is a choose-your-own-adventure style narrative game, where players step into the shoes of an officer and engineer on the U.S.S. Resolute. It features a number of familiar characters, including Spok and Captain William T. Riker. The game didn’t achieve massive popularity, with an all-time Steam player peak of just around 660 players. But those who did play it reviewed Resurgence pretty well, earning it a Very Positive rating on Steam. Now, however, the game has been pretty abruptly delisted from the Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox storefronts.

Unfortunately, games getting delisted is all too common these days. From the price of keeping live service games running to expired licenses for IP, plenty of popular titles have been taken down. But, except in rare cases, fans are used to hearing about incoming delistings fairly far in advance, usually around a month or so. That’s why Star Trek fans are less than pleased with the fact that Star Trek: Resurgence was removed from storefronts less than 24 hours after the first notice.

On April 14th, the game’s publisher shared a brief and to-the-point message about the end of Star Trek: Resurgence. Titled “Thanks for playing!”, the Steam message notes that the license for the game has come to an end, “so the game will no longer be offered for sale.” Shortly after this notice went live, the game was removed from storefronts. Since the game is not live-service, anyone who already owns a copy will be able to continue to play the game as normal. And it’s for this reason that some fans are frustrated by the quick turnaround between the message and the delisting.

Image courtesy of Dramatic Labs and Bruner House

Shortly before this announcement and delisting, Star Trek: Resurgence was available as part of a sale event on Steam. The sale ended just ahead of the delisting announcement, and quite a few gamers are questioning that timing. “This makes me so mad,” says one Redditor. “They definitely knew about the license expiring before the sale ended, but kept quiet about it.” Quite a few fans wish they’d known the game was going away a bit sooner, when they could have taken advantage of the discounted price to add it to their library before it was delisted.

At any rate, Star Trek: Resurgence is no longer available to purchase. If you did grab a copy while it was on sale, you can still download and play the game. Unless a new license agreement is reached with the current distributor or someone else, the game will likely remain unavailable.

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