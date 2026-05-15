LEGO Adventure Game Will Be Delisted on All Platforms in Just 4 Days

LEGO has been a part of the video game landscape since the late 90s. And while a video game based on building blocks sounds like a weird idea, many of the LEGO games are just plain good. That’s especially true for major IP tie-ins like the Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, and Harry Potter games. And of course, we’ve got the highly anticipated LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight to look forward to. But not every LEGO game has been the biggest hit, and one 2023 adventure game is about to vanish from storefronts altogether.

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Back in 2023, Visual Concepts and 2K brought us a new open-world LEGO adventure called LEGO 2K Drive. As the name suggests, this racing game is a LEGO-themed spin-off from the 2013 mobile game 2K Drive. It received mixed reviews at launch from both critics and players. Yet LEGO 2K Drive also got its fair share of reward nominations for its open-world design and comedic parody of the racing game genre. Now, 2K has announced that LEGO 2K Drive will be delisted from all platforms on May 19th. So if this LEGO racing game has been on your list, you have just a few days to grab it.

LEGO 2K Drive To Delist on All Platforms Ahead of Multiplayer Server Shutdown

Courtesy of Visual Concepts and 2K Games

On May 15th, the Steam page description for LEGO 2K Drive was updated to announce its pending delisting. Similar messages were shared via Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. So, it’s safe to say that the game will be pulled from all platforms on May 19th. This delisting date marks exactly 3 years from its May 19th, 2023 release. Until it’s pulled on May 19th, LEGO 2K Drive is still available to purchase for all major consoles for $19.99 USD.

Along with the delisting, the game’s multiplayer servers will be shut down on May 31st, 2027. Provided that’s not a typo, that means players who already own the game will have another year to enjoy online features before they are discontinued. That’s a pretty long lead time between the delisting and server shutdown, giving current players a good bit of time to wrap up online gameplay achievements.

Even after the game’s server shutdown in May 2027, single-player features in LEGO 2K Drive will still be available. That means that you won’t be able to race in co-op or expect any more live-service updates, but that solo races in the LEGO open world will still be possible. The game does offer a robust story mode, so there should still be plenty of content for those who recently purchased the game to enjoy even after the server shutdown.

Courtesy of Visual Concepts and 2K Games

Thus far, 2K Games hasn’t given a specific reason for delisting the LEGO racing game. Given its use of the LEGO brand, it’s possible that the license is about to expire. It could also be that, despite pretty strong early sales, LEGO 2K Drive doesn’t have much of an active player base to justify the continued support for online servers. At any rate, racing game fans who want to try out this LEGO rendition of 2K Drive have just a few more days to add it to their gaming library before it’s gone for good.

Did you ever play LEGO 2K Drive? Will you buy it before it gets taken down? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!