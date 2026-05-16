New Free Dungeons & Dragons Expansion Brings Breakout Hit Umamusume: Pretty Derby to the TTRPG

Horse girl racing game Umamusume: Pretty Derby took the world by storm with its global release in June 2025. From topping the charts on Steam to (predictably) taking home the Best Mobile Game award in the 2025 Game Awards, Umamusume is clearly on the rise. In fact, the anime film Umamusume: Pretty Derby – Beginning of a New Era recently got a limited theatrical release in the United States. Now, there’s a new way to engage with your favorite horse girls – Dungeons & Dragons.

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There’s a ton of great first-party content out there for D&D. But sometimes, what you really need is a nice, niche creation that combines one of your other faves with D&D. That’s where third-party homebrew content comes in. And in the case of a brand-new D&D 5e compatible expansion, one creator has brought us the Umamsume x D&D collab we didn’t know we needed. And best of all? It’s completely free.

Umamusume: Pretty Derby Gets Unofficial Dungeons & Dragons Collab

Courtesy of Cygames

Recently, streamer and TTRPG content creator Soren of Asgard shared their homebrew Umamsume: Pretty Derby racing rules for D&D 5e. Honestly, it’s a collab I didn’t realize I wanted until it came across my feed. But when you think about it, horse girls who were born to run do kind of have a natural fit in a fantasy world like that of D&D. Like the KPop Demon Hunters expansion before it, this third-party supplement lets anime fans experience their faves in a tabletop format. Using the familiar D20 rules from D&D makes it easy to pick up and step into a tabletop role-playing session as your favorite anime characters.

This free Umamsume homebrew is short and sweet, but does a great job at capturing the basics of what a D&D twist on the horse girl anime game looks like. The 5-page PDF, available for free via The Homebrewery, offers some basic background for creating an Umamusume character in D&D. This includes a bit of lore on the background of Umamsume, including why she might find herself on an adventure in the wide world of D&D. There are also tips on how to name your Umamsume character, along with the basics of how the anime horse girls traits translate to the TTRPG. The document even includes Umamsume character subraces based on the different specialities you might find while playing Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Courtesy of Cygames and Soren of Asgard

Along with these character-building details, the PDF outlines rules for participating in competitive Umamsume races in D&D 5e. This includes how to calculate your character’s athletic endurance and how to roll checks to determine your progress depending on the chosen race distance. There are even different racing strategies that will look familiar to fans of the mobile game, which impact which stats you’ll use to roll your racing checks. In all, it’s no full campaign, but it is a fun supplement that can help you work some horse girl racing fun into your next D&D session if you’re so inclined. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got a group to convince to use these rules for our next one-shot.

Would you use these homebrew rules to run an Umamusume race in your next D&D session? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!