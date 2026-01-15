2025 EA Game Now Free to Download With Nintendo Switch Online

An Electronic Arts game, aka an EA game, just released last year is currently free to download with Nintendo Switch Online, and the free download does not require the Expansion Pack. This offer is only available to Nintendo Switch 2 users, though, as the EA game in question is not available on the previous Nintendo console. The free download is also only available for a limited time.

More specifically, the free download is only available until January 21. After this, all Nintendo Switch 2 users, regardless of their Nintendo Switch Online subscription, will need to purchase the game from the Nintendo eShop to continue playing it. And the EA Game in question, Madden NFL 26, is $69.99 on the Nintendo eShop, though it is 60% off until January 26, which discounts it to $27.99. That said, those who do check out the EA game for free via Nintendo Switch Online will be able to carry over their progress when and if they purchase the game after the trial is over.

Not the Best EA Game

This is technically a trial since the game isn’t free to keep after the period is over; however, it is the entirety of the game that is accessible, giving Nintendo Switch Online subscribers the chance to really sink their teeth into the game and get their fill. That said, many probably won’t like the taste. Not only is Madden NFL 26 not very good, even compared to other recent disappointment installments, but it’s even worse on Nintendo Switch 2 compared to other platforms.

For those that do not know, EA Madden NFL games release every August, so this is going to be the latest installment for the next eight months. And this is an exclusive offer, because not only is EA Madden NFL 26 not available via PS Plus or Xbox Game Pass, but it’s not included in EA Play yet, and that won’t change for another month or two.

This is the first Game Trial for Nintendo Switch Online in 2026, but it is exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo Switch users will need to continue to wait for their first free Game Trial, which are sporadic drops.

