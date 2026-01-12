Forgotten Nintendo Switch Exclusive Reportedly Getting Switch 2 Sequel 9 Years Later

A forgotten Nintendo Switch exclusive game, which also happens to be a launch year game for the Nintendo console, is reportedly getting a sequel. The Nintendo Switch game in question only earned a 77 on Metacritic back in the day. Meanwhile, it sold a few million copies, which in isolation is a good return, but nowhere near the commercial output of some other Nintendo exclusives. Suffice to say, many assumed it would never get a sequel, but it apparently is.

The new report comes the way of Nintendo insider and leaker Nash Weedle, a source with a decent track record. And according to Nash Weedle, a sequel to Arms is in the works for the Nintendo Switch 2. The insider claims they specifically have information on a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive game in the works at Nintendo that features fist-fighting combat and online multiplayer that they believe to be the aforementioned sequel. Adding to this, he claims that improvements in vibration have been made with the sequel that enhance the sensation of impact compared to the first game.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report, which is missing a release date and word of when the game will be revealed. A new, “huge” Nintendo Direct is supposedly happening next month, though, so it is possible it will be revealed then.

Considering Arms was made by an ambiguous internal team at Nintendo, we have no insight such as the studio’s previous projects and their current timelines to shed light on when this sequel, assuming it is real, may be released. In other words, we can’t even speculate about a release date.

All of that said, and as always, remember to take this new report with a grain of salt. This is not official information, and even if it is accurate, it is subject to time and change. To this end, games are cancelled in game development all the time, especially pre-announcement.

As for Nintendo, it has not commented on this new report, and it almost never comments on reports of this variety, so we do not expect this to change. If it does, though, we will update the story with whatever it has to say.

