6 More Classic NES Games Could Be Coming to Switch & Switch 2 Very Soon

Thanks to the Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Classics library, Switch and Switch 2 gamers can enjoy plenty of retro titles. Unlike some of the newer classics, the NES library is available to all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, no Expansion Pack upgrade required. However, the Nintendo Classics library doesn’t have every NES game, and it’s not the only way to enjoy classic titles on Switch. Some games have also been re-released as standalone collections over the years. And now, it looks like we could be getting another installment of classic 90s games to play on Switch and Switch 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reddit user @SemiLazyGamer spotted a new ESRB rating that could indicate a new collection of NES titles headed to the Switch and Switch 2. Specifically, it looks like The Disney Afternoon Collection has been rated for Switch and Switch 2. As its title might suggest, the rating is E for Everyone. The developer is listed as Atari, who likely worked on the Switch port for this collection that was previously released for PC, Xbox One, and PS4 back in 2017. Though a rating like this does suggest the game will be released on Switch and Switch 2 at some point, it hasn’t been officially announced as of now.

What’s Included in the Disney Afternoon Collection That Could Be Headed to Switch & Switch 2

Image courtesy of Capcom and Disney

This collection brings together 6 classic NES games from the 90s. They were inspired by The Disney Afternoon, an animated series popular during that same time period. While we don’t yet have details or an official announcement for a Switch/Switch 2 port, we do know what was included in the collection’s original 2017 release. It is likely that a Nintendo Switch/Switch 2 port would have the same lineup, so this gives us a good idea of what we can expect.

At that time, The Disney Afternoon Collection featured the following games, which were developed by Digital Eclipse and published by Capcom:

Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers (1990)

Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers 2 (1993)

Darkwing Duck (1992)

DuckTales (1989)

DuckTales 2 (1993)

TaleSpin (1991)

Image courtesy of Capcom

The majority of these games are classic pixel art platformers, though Darkwing Duck is a shooter. When the collection arrived for PS4 and Xbox One, it got mostly positive reviews from critics. So if you enjoy classic Disney and NES platformers, this may be one to look out for.

Given that the collection itself has been rated, it’s likely this would arrive as a standalone purchase for the Switch and Switch 2, rather than as part of the Nintendo Switch Online Classics library. None of these games are currently available through that service, though, so when and if it does arrive, it will add some new options for retro gaming fans on Switch and Switch 2. Until Nintendo actually confirms this collection is headed to its modern consoles, we’ll just have to wait for more details.

Would you buy The Disney Afternoon Collection if it releases for the Switch family of consoles? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!