PlayStation Console Exclusive Goes on Final Sale Before Permanent Delisting

PlayStation users have approximately one week to purchase a console exclusive before it’s gone forever. Ahead of this, on the PlayStation Store, the game has gone on its final sale before termination. Well, at least on the PS5 it has. The PS5 version has been discounted to $7.49, and if you have PS Plus, to $6.74. The PS4 version is its full price of $24.99 on the PlayStation Store. Whatever version you buy, you only have until February 1 to do so. This is next Sunday. After this, the game will be delisted from the PlayStation entirely and forever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, Stonepunk Studios, VRMonkey, and Fun Train’s 2020 VR game, aka Tarzan VR, is set to be removed from sale from the PlayStation Store in one week. For those unfamiliar with this game, it debuted back in 2020 via Steam VR, before coming to PlayStation VR via PS4 in 2021, as well as the Meta Quest. It then came to PlayStation VR2 via the PS5 in 2024.

Play video

Delisted Less Than Two Years After PS5 Release

According to the CEO of Fun Train, the publisher of the game, the delisting is the result of expiring licenses. These licenses could be renewed, but it sounds like the cost benefit anaylsys of doing this hasn’t added up in favor of the game.

“We’re doing this for two reasons,” writes CEO Douglas Nabors. “Market Challenges: While we would like to renew the license and keep Tarzan available for new players, the current state of the VR market makes it increasingly difficult to keep legacy titles active across platforms.”

The statement continues: “Industry Pressure: With recent industry-wide studio closures and layoffs — particularly at Meta — it’s clear the market is under real pressure. At this stage, renewing the license for this IP is simply not commercially viable.”

Are PlayStation fans going to miss this console exclusive? Well, it never really gained much traction on PlayStation platforms, hence its delisting. It doesn’t have any Metacritic data for insight into its quality, but it only has a 2.97 out of 5, which isn’t the greatest score, though not the worst either.

It is worth noting that the game is being delisted from its other platforms as well, not just PlayStation platforms. That said, this doens’t impact other console users because the game never came to other console platforms.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over the ComicBook Forum.