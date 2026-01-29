PSN Error Makes Square Enix Game Free

A Square Enix game released on PS4, and available on PS5 via backward compatibility is currently free after a bizarre error involving PSN and PlayStation Plus. How long the error will go before being fixed, and whether Sony will honor the free downloads, remains to be seen. However, the Square Enix game in question is fairly short, so it could be reasonably downloaded and completed before any of this becomes relevant.

Over on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page, one user pointed out that roughly a year after its removal from the libraries of PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, Square Enix’s Life is Strange 2 is completely playable without any purchase. The user in question reveals they played the PS4 game back when it was available via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium. Now, it says the first episode is still in their libraries, and it says they have also purchased all of the episode DLCs. To this end, they claim the whole game and episodes are free. And other PlayStation Plus users confirmed the same in the comments.

For those unfamiliar, Life is Strange 2 is an episodic adventure game where you make decisions that influence the game’s story and ending. It is the sequel to 2015’s Life Is Strange, though it has a standalone story with different characters. To this end, you don’t need to have played the first game to play its sequel.

Depending on the episode, Life Is Strange 2 earned 70s and 80s on Metacritic, and picked up a nomination for Games For Impact at The Game Awards.

As noted, the game isn’t terribly long, only taking about 15-20 hours to beat. To this end, it could be reasonably beaten in one week, before this glitch is fixed and before Sony has the opportunity to revoke the downloads.

At the moment of publishing, neither PlayStation nor Square Enix has commented on this development. In fact, the glitch is currently not widely known, soit is quite possible neither is even aware this is happening. Whatever the case, we will update the story accordingly if a comment is provided. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.