2026’s Best Game Is Steam Deck Verified at Launch

2026’s best game is set to release tomorrow. It is a Steam exclusive, and the developer has now confirmed it will be Steam Deck Verified the moment it releases. While it’s not entirely uncommon for games to release with Steam Deck verification, it’s also not entirely uncommon for PC games to release with no verification and not add it until after launch. This time, Steam Deck users can start enjoying the game at the same time as traditional PC users.

Tomorrow, Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel’s joint project — for those that don’t know, the former is the creator of The Binding of Isaac, while the latter is the creator of The End Is Nigh — Mewgenics will release via Steam and Steam only. It will not be available on console in any capacity, at least at launch. And according to critics, it is very good.

The Highest-Rated Game of 2026, So Far

We are only a little over a month deep into 2026, but we already have our first critically-acclaimed game. Obviously, Mewgenics does not have any Steam user reviews yet because it doesn’t release until tomorrow, February 10. Critics have posted reviews for the game ahead of its launch, though. And right now, it has a 90 on Metacritic, which is comfortably ahead of every other game released so far this year. To this end, the next highest-rated game, a Nintendo Switch console exclusive, has an 87 on Metacritic.

For those just learning about this imminent release, it is pitched as “the ultimate turn-based cat tactics and breeding roguelite.” In it, the premise is simple: you must build the ultimate car army through tactical breeding in order to send them into deep, challenging turn-based adventures.

It remains unclear how much Mewgenics will cost when it releases, but we know it will be Steam Deck Verified, which simply means Valve has tested the game for the handheld and can confirm it works start to finish on the device and works well with its built-in display and controls. Meanwhile, if this new release doesn’t tickle your fancy, Steam Deck users will be happy to know one of 2025’s biggest games is now Verified on the machine.

