New Nintendo Switch Console Exclusive Is the #2 Highest-Rated Game of 2026

A new Nintendo Switch console exclusive game is the second-highest-rated game of 2026. Of course, it is early in 2026, so this is not the most remarkable achievement in Switch history, but it is still noteworthy for a 9-year-old console whose successor has already been on the market for over half a year. To this end, there is no Nintendo Switch 2 version of this new game, but it is playable on the console via backward compatibility. And the Switch is the only console on which the game is available. The only other place it is available is via Steam.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Right now, the number one highest-rated game of 2026, so far, is actually a PC exclusive by the name of Mewgenics. Right behind this, though, is the Nintendo Switch console exclusive in question, Perfect Tides: Station to Station, which currently has an 87 on Metacritic. Perhaps more noteworthy than this Metacritic score, though, is that Perfect Tides: Station to Station currently has a perfect 100% approval rating on Steam.

Play video

New Point n’ Click Adventure Game

Developed and published by Three Bees, Perfect Tides: Station to Station is a sequel to 2022’s Perfect Tides, a smaller niche release, but one that was also well-received by those who played it, as evidenced by its 97% approval rating on Steam.

According to Three Bees, Perfect Tides: Station to Station is about the “momentum and whiplash of young adulthood.” In it, you play as an 18-year-old Mara, the protagonist of the first game, as she explores the big city. Over the course of the game, you will meet a cast of characters and explore complex relationships with them, nurture ideas, and collect various items as you attempt to help Mara find her place in the world.

“One of the best games I played this year. Really nice graphics, the writing is amazing, and some scenes will stick with me for a long time,” reads one of the top user reviews for the game on Steam.

Another adds: “It’s well written. Like if HBO’s Girls and Disco Elysium had a child and the child has complicated feelings about their parent’s relationship.”

Those interested in checking out this new adventure game based on its Metacritic score or the user reviews above should expect to fork over $20. Data is still coming in for how long the game is, but most user reviews have somewhere between 10 and 15 hours sunk into the adventure game.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.