Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Halloween Event May Add The Conjuring's Valak

The Call of Duty team is gearing up to release Modern Warfare 3 on November 10, but that doesn't mean the content mill for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone is stopping anytime soon. In fact, players just saw superstar rapper Nicki Minaj get a new skin in the game. And now it looks like we may be getting a new Halloween event this year, which includes a fan-favorite villain from The Conjuring universe. If the leak proves to be accurate, this October you'll be greeted by one of the forms used by the Valak, who most will remember as the lead villain in The Nun.

The leak comes via MWIIIIntel on Twitter, which has a decent track record with these things. They claim that the composer for The Nun 2 is also credited as a composer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. If you go and check out the listing, the credit is there, but checking it with the Wayback Machine shows that the credit popped up between the middle of 2022 and January 2023. However, the tweet also says that Graves has been talking about "working on the event's music," so it is definitely still plausible. Either way, if this is true, it'll likely be an exciting way for fans to get in one last event before jumping over to Modern Warfare 3, especially if it's as good as past events.

Has Call of Duty Had Halloween Events Before?

This is an important question because it tells us even more about the potential for this rumor to be true. Call of Duty has had several Halloween-related events in the past, including the very popular "Haunting of Verdansk" in 2020. In fact, MWIIIIntel previously claimed that this year's event will be called "The Haunting of Al Mazrah," lending even more credence to this leak coming true.

This could take a different turn and just be a skin bundle drop. After all, Call of Duty has added skins from Jigsaw, Leatherface, Ghostface, and Donnie Darko's Frank the Rabbit in the past. Some of those have been part of a big event, while others have been closer to one-offs. There's a chance this leak could go either way. What's important is knowing if any skin that does release will be coming with you to Modern Warfare 3.

Will Skins Come Forward to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3?

This is a question that anyone should ask before buying any kind of skin this late in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's game cycle. Fortunately, developer Treyarch has confirmed that every skin you have in MW2 will come with you to MW3. That makes picking up things like the recent Nicki Minaj bundle or this rumored Valak bundle much easier for players.

Hopefully, we don't have to wait too much longer to find out if this event is legitimate. If we assume it's similar to the "Haunting of Verdansk," this event should kick off in the middle of October and run through the end of the month. That likely means we'll start to hear about it by the end of September, but that's just a guess. Either way, it's important to remember to take these rumors with a grain of salt until Activision and Treyarch say something official.