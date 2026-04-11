8-Year-Old RPG Hits New All-Time Player Peak on Steam (& You Can Get it For Free)

Typically, the most popular games on Steam are either brand-new releases or longstanding juggernauts. But sometimes, an older game makes an unexpected jump in concurrent player counts on the PC gaming platform. This is often the result of a fresh update with new content. But it can also come from the slightly brilliant move of announcing a sequel, then making the original game free-to-own for a limited time. That’s what Lazy Bear Games and tinyBuild recently did with Graveyard Keeper, and it looks to be paying off.

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Graveyard Keeper is a pixel-art life sim and RPG where you build and manage a medieval graveyard. Hailed by its creators as “the most inaccurate medieval cemetery sim of the year” when it launched in 2018, Graveyard Keeper has become a cult classic. While its critical reviews led to a mixed rating of 69 on Metacritic, the game found its audience, landing a Very Positive rating on Steam. This week, the developers announced a sequel, Graveyard Keeper 2. And they also made the first game free on multiple platforms, leading many people to take a chance on the RPG. And you might want to join them.

Graveyard Keeper Digs Up New Fanbase By Offering Free Copies for a Limited Time

Image courtesy of Lazy Bear Games and tinyBuild

Graveyard Keeper was an early adopter for the growing trend of “Stardew Valley pixel art life sim with a dark twist.” The game features plenty of life-sim elements as players manage and build their cemetery while also gathering resources and crafting new tools. But it also brings in the tough choices and ethical quandaries you might expect when running a virtual cemetery. It’s got chill life sim vibes while also delivering on dark humor, and that has earned it cult classic status. But now, its finding new fans ahead of the sequel thanks to being completely free on multiple platforms.

Since the announcement of Graveyard Keeper 2, the first game has been available for free for a limited time on multiple platforms. Specifically, gamers can grab Graveyard Keeper for $0 on Steam, in the PlayStation Store, and via the Xbox Store. Sorry, Nintendo fans – the game is currently still priced at $19.99 in the eShop. Although making a game free is a risky move, it’s pretty brilliant marketing for the sequel. As concurrent player counts on Steam show, more gamers are willing to take a chance on a lesser-known game like this when it’s available for free. And that could build a bigger fanbase that’s ready and willing to snag Graveyard Keeper 2 when it arrives.

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When the game first launched in 2018, it hit a player peak of just under 17,000 players on Steam. Since the announcement of its sequel and subsequent limited-time free download offer, Graveyard Keeper has been hitting new heights. At the time I’m writing this, the game hit a new all-time peak of 31,216 players just 15 minutes ago. And that’s just on Steam alone. Given that the game is also free on PS5 and Xbox, it’s likely that a lot more people are giving it a try. And as the recent Very Positive review average shows, a lot of them are enjoying it.

If you’re a fan of pixel art RPGs that lean heavily into crafting, it’s well worth grabbing a copy of Graveyard Keeper while it’s free. So long as you take advantage of the offer before it expires, the game is fully free to own. In other words, even if you don’t have time to play it before the free offer expires on April 13th, it’ll be waiting in your library for when you do.

Did you play Graveyard Keeper, or are you planning to check it out while it’s free? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!